“It’s an honor to be with the Exporter!”, Received AMLO support cry in Washington (video)

“It’s an honor to be with your brother!”, “President!”, “You’re not alone!” Amid the shouts, President Andres Manuel Lpez Obrador (AMLO) arrived home at 8:45 pm (local time). Mexican Embassy in Washington DC, USA.

During his arrival he was transferred by a convoy of armored trucks from the Secret Service, a company responsible for his security.

At the residence of Mexican Ambassador to the United States Esteban Moktesuma Paragon – the President will spend this Wednesday and Thursday night since his return to Mexico City is scheduled for Friday.

Despite the safety device, immigrants to the US capital tried to approach the truck carrying Lopez Obrador.

They carried flags, pro-posters and photos of Mexico. From inside, the Mexican president raised both hands and greeted.

The Mexican people who came to the embassy continued their demonstrations in support, shouting, “Being with Obrador is an honor … Being with Obrador is an honor. Being with Obrador.” They also sang the song “Silito Lindo”.

This Thursday, President Lopez Obrador will hold a bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at 11:00 p.m.

Later, at the White House, he meets with Vice President Kamala Harris at 1:30 p.m.

After that, he starts a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden.

The IX North American Leaders Summit is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

In the middle of his six-year term, this is the third foreign trip for the president of Mexico, all to the United States.

Accompanying him are the secretaries of foreign relations, Marcelo Ebrard; Economics, Tatiana Clouthier; Finance and Public Debt, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, as well as Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion; And National Commissioner for National Migration, Francisco Cardano.