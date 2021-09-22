Brazilian Health Minister Marcelo Guerrero (photo) in New York with President Jair Bolzano during the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday announced that he had a corona virus infection.

“Today I would like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for Govit-19. I will be in isolation in the United States following all health care protocols,” the minister said on his social media sites.

Same plane

The government said in a statement that Guerrero, which had been vaccinated against the corona virus, was “well” and that other members of the Brazilian delegation had undergone diagnostic tests and were negative.

Kyrgyzstan arrived in New York on Sunday on the same plane as Paulsonaro, who accompanied him on Monday during a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Meetings

Later, he met with Brazilian researchers working in the United States and attended a dinner hosted by Bolzano at the official residence of the Brazilian Ambassador to the UN.

Earlier, the minister left a controversial image when he gestured to some protesters protesting against the Brazilian president in the vicinity of the hotel where they were staying.

This Tuesday, Guerrero traveled with Bolsanaro to the full session of the United Nations General Assembly, where he met with Polish President Andrzej Duda and the UN.

Denialism

Denouncing the severity of SARS-CoV-2, Bolzano began his speeches in the General Assembly today, criticizing the community’s remote measures to combat the epidemic and the vaccination certificates required by some countries.

“We support the vaccine,” but the president said it was not a “health passport” and promised he had not yet been vaccinated and did not want to do so until the “last” Brazilians.

Bolzano’s opposition to the vaccine has caused a great deal of controversy in New York, with its mayor, Bill de Blasio, criticizing the Brazilian presidency.

Cocktail

Bolsanaro also used his intervention in the UN to protect the controversial cocktail of drugs provided by his government to fight the epidemic, including drugs that have not been scientifically proven against the corona virus, such as chloroquine.

With more than 591,000 deaths and more than 21.2 million positives, Brazil is the second country with the highest number of deaths in Covid-19, the third most infected country after the United States and North America and India.