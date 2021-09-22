September 22, 2021

Sagebrush Rider

Complete News World

Jair Bolsanaro at UN: Brazilian Health Minister Govt

Obadiah Silva September 22, 2021 2 min read

Marcelo Cairoca, Minister of Health of Brazil. Photo: AFP

Brazilian Health Minister Marcelo Guerrero (photo) in New York with President Jair Bolzano during the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday announced that he had a corona virus infection.

“Today I would like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for Govit-19. I will be in isolation in the United States following all health care protocols,” the minister said on his social media sites.

Same plane

The government said in a statement that Guerrero, which had been vaccinated against the corona virus, was “well” and that other members of the Brazilian delegation had undergone diagnostic tests and were negative.

Kyrgyzstan arrived in New York on Sunday on the same plane as Paulsonaro, who accompanied him on Monday during a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Meetings

Later, he met with Brazilian researchers working in the United States and attended a dinner hosted by Bolzano at the official residence of the Brazilian Ambassador to the UN.

Earlier, the minister left a controversial image when he gestured to some protesters protesting against the Brazilian president in the vicinity of the hotel where they were staying.

This Tuesday, Guerrero traveled with Bolsanaro to the full session of the United Nations General Assembly, where he met with Polish President Andrzej Duda and the UN.

Denialism

Denouncing the severity of SARS-CoV-2, Bolzano began his speeches in the General Assembly today, criticizing the community’s remote measures to combat the epidemic and the vaccination certificates required by some countries.

“We support the vaccine,” but the president said it was not a “health passport” and promised he had not yet been vaccinated and did not want to do so until the “last” Brazilians.

See also  The UK Vaccine Minister says teens can get the Covit-19 vaccine even if their parents are against it

Bolzano’s opposition to the vaccine has caused a great deal of controversy in New York, with its mayor, Bill de Blasio, criticizing the Brazilian presidency.

Cocktail

Bolsanaro also used his intervention in the UN to protect the controversial cocktail of drugs provided by his government to fight the epidemic, including drugs that have not been scientifically proven against the corona virus, such as chloroquine.

With more than 591,000 deaths and more than 21.2 million positives, Brazil is the second country with the highest number of deaths in Covid-19, the third most infected country after the United States and North America and India.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The world’s largest tree is covered with aluminum so it can withstand fire

September 22, 2021 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

Cuba participates in the celebration of International Peace Day – Juventus Rebel

September 21, 2021 Obadiah Silva
5 min read

UN Assembly: Jair Bolzano resigns from eating on the street without a vaccine DW in Brazil | DW

September 21, 2021 Obadiah Silva

You may have missed

2 min read

Jair Bolsanaro at UN: Brazilian Health Minister Govt

September 22, 2021 Obadiah Silva
3 min read

The world’s largest tree is covered with aluminum so it can withstand fire

September 22, 2021 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

Cuba participates in the celebration of International Peace Day – Juventus Rebel

September 21, 2021 Obadiah Silva
5 min read

UN Assembly: Jair Bolzano resigns from eating on the street without a vaccine DW in Brazil | DW

September 21, 2021 Obadiah Silva