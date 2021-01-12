Jaishankar: Confidence with China ‘deep trouble’, US relations rise | India News

New Delhi: Foreign Minister Subramaniam Jaisankar He said on Tuesday that confidence with China had deeply weakened since the border conflict last summer, resulting in the first war death in 45 years.

On the other hand, India’s top ambassador to the United States told Reuters Next conference that relations with the United States are likely to expand under the new administration in Washington.

Tensions with China erupted in June, with 20 Indian soldiers killed in brutal hand-to-hand fighting, while China suffered an unspecified number of casualties in a clash on a disputed section of the border in the Western Himalayas.

Both sides are heavily positioned in the competitive arena, and the expansion has caused the most severe military crisis between nuclear-armed neighbors for decades.

“After 45 years, you have really shed blood on the border, which has had a huge impact on public opinion and politics. … in fact the impact of trust and confidence in India on China and their relationship. Jaisankar Said.

The two countries waged a border war in 1962, but until last summer they were largely a cover for tensions. The actual control line , When expanding business relationships, is the real frontier.

“Now last year, for reasons unknown to us, the Chinese actually brought a massive military force to a part of the border.

Several rounds of military and diplomatic talks have taken place, but the forces have not retreated from the front. Indian Army Chief Manoj Mukund Narwane said on Tuesday that India expects the talks to lead to a harmonious solution.

Relations with the United States on the rise

Jaishankar said relations with the United States were improving and he was confident of its direction under the incoming Biden administration.

“When I look at the many challenges we face, the United States is very open to looking for partners. I am confident about where we are going in the relationship.”

As the traditional supplier diversifies from Russia, India has developed closer security ties with Washington, which has purchased more than $ 20 billion worth of weapons over the past 15 years.

Defense analysts say the U.S., along with its allies Japan and Australia, has participated in naval exercises in the Indian Ocean as part of efforts to balance China’s decisive action in the region.

“Structurally the relationship with the United States is very special, it has very unique elements, there is political integration, growing security and security integration,” Jaisankar said.

In trade, both countries got caught up in the details and lost the “tree for trees”, he said. Negotiators have been working without moving towards a mini trade deal for several months.

Jaisankar said India would respond favorably to any offer or invitation from the Biden administration to resume any kind of free trade talks.