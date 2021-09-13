September 13, 2021

Japan has warned of a possible terrorist attack in Southeast Asia

September 13, 2021
TOKYO, Sept. 13 (Prensa Latina) Japan’s foreign ministry today urged its citizens to stay away from religious facilities and meetings in six Southeast Asian countries due to terrorist attacks.

According to the state portfolio, there are signs of risks such as suicide bombings in Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Myanmar.

However, a number of countries that said they were unaware of the threat were shockedly alerted and asked Japan for details on the source of their information.

For example, Thai Foreign Ministry spokesman Danny Sangrat said the warning had not been disclosed and that the call did not include details of his country.

Deputy police spokeswoman Kissana Pathanasaron said Thai security agencies had no personal information about the threat.

Similarly, the Philippine Foreign Ministry said it was unaware of any information about a high-level threat, said Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman Daiku Picasia.

Some media outlets speculate that the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan may be linked to the region’s displacement.

