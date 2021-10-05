October 5, 2021

Sagebrush Rider

Complete News World

Japan’s new cabinet approval is rising slightly

Obadiah Silva October 5, 2021 1 min read
TOKYO, Oct 5 (Prensa Latina) The approval rating of the recently inaugurated Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida rose to 55.7 percent after registering only 49 percent in a single day.

Polls suggest there is mixed sentiment about the new leader, who surprised many by calling general elections on October 31.

Kishida’s approval rating was 66.4 percent lower than that of his predecessor Yoshihit Suka’s cabinet, which was formed in September 2020.

Polls show that the most popular reason to support the new government – 37.3 percent – is “because there is no other good candidate.”

Kishida, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, conducted a nationwide telephone survey of 1,187 interviewers two days after he was elected head of government by both houses of parliament.

The former foreign minister took office as Japan’s new prime minister on Monday and announced the dissolution of the House of Representatives on October 14 with a plan of action to allow him to be appointed with the aim of holding elections on the 31st of this month. Against Govt-19 and in favor of economic recovery.

mgt / nvo

See also  They fear that air travel will happen again after a successful summer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The Venezuelan National Electoral Council confirms the existence of international bodies for regional elections

October 5, 2021 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

Bolzano will be condemned for using a child in arms policy | News

October 5, 2021 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

The man smashes the video of three co-workers

October 4, 2021 Obadiah Silva

You may have missed

1 min read

Japan’s new cabinet approval is rising slightly

October 5, 2021 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

The Venezuelan National Electoral Council confirms the existence of international bodies for regional elections

October 5, 2021 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

Bolzano will be condemned for using a child in arms policy | News

October 5, 2021 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

The man smashes the video of three co-workers

October 4, 2021 Obadiah Silva