Japan’s new cabinet approval is rising slightly

TOKYO, Oct 5 (Prensa Latina) The approval rating of the recently inaugurated Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida rose to 55.7 percent after registering only 49 percent in a single day.

Polls suggest there is mixed sentiment about the new leader, who surprised many by calling general elections on October 31.

Kishida’s approval rating was 66.4 percent lower than that of his predecessor Yoshihit Suka’s cabinet, which was formed in September 2020.

Polls show that the most popular reason to support the new government – 37.3 percent – is “because there is no other good candidate.”

Kishida, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, conducted a nationwide telephone survey of 1,187 interviewers two days after he was elected head of government by both houses of parliament.

The former foreign minister took office as Japan’s new prime minister on Monday and announced the dissolution of the House of Representatives on October 14 with a plan of action to allow him to be appointed with the aim of holding elections on the 31st of this month. Against Govt-19 and in favor of economic recovery.

