Joe Biden: ‘America is back’: Joe Biden talks about muscle foreign policy in first diplomatic address

Washington: US President Joe Biden On Thursday he pledged a new era after his pioneering scatterbrained foreign policy, Donald Trump , In his first diplomatic address as President, announced on the world stage that “America is back.”

In his speech, Biden identified aggressive attitudes toward China and Russia, urged Myanmar’s military leaders to halt their plot and end US support for the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen.

“The US leadership must face this new moment of advancing dictatorship, including China’s aspirations to fight the United States and Russia’s determination to undermine and destabilize our democracy. We must meet a new moment … accelerating global challenges from epidemic to nuclear proliferation,” Biden said.

Trump has angered European and Asian leaders with tariffs, the breakdown of global alliances and the threat of the withdrawal of US troops. He did little to retreat against the wave of dictatorship in some countries.

After a Trump-inspired mob attacked the US capital on January 6, Biden’s election victory was condemned by foreign allies and rivals as skeptical of the health of American democracy.

Biden’s speech on Thursday is a complete attempt to address those doubts and convinces Americans of the value of a strong international approach.

“Investing in our diplomacy is not something we do because it is something we have to do for the world,” he said. “We do this to live in peace, security and prosperity. We do it because it is for our own naked selfishness.”

Pitton’s choice State Department The location of his first major diplomatic address was an important sign of the value he holds in professional diplomats, whom Trump often saw as enemies.

“US alliances are our greatest asset. Leading with diplomacy means standing shoulder to shoulder with our allies and key partners,” Biden said.

In his early days, Biden sought to correct what he said was a reversal of Trump’s policies and damage to America’s position around the world. He has been working to renew the Iran Accord and renew US members in the Paris Agreement and the World Health Organization.

He challenged the Russian president Vladimir Putin .

“I made it clear to President Putin in a very different way from my predecessor that in the face of Russia’s aggression, interference in our elections, cyber attacks and poisoning of its citizens are over.” he said.

Trump initially sought a loving relationship with the Chinese president Xi Jinping But trade, the so-called instability and aggressive behavior of Hong Kong and the US military in Beijing’s South China Sea provoked a rift.

China has been working to expand its military and increase its influence around the world, and may be the biggest international challenge for Biden when he takes office. He called Beijing “our most serious rival.”

“We will deal with China’s economic abuse, its aggressive and coercive action to repel China’s attack on human rights, intellectual property and global sovereignty.

Not all American allies should be happy with the sharp turn US Foreign Policy Many countries, including Poland, where Trump once promised to deploy U.S. troops, or have criticized Washington’s heavy intervention in the past.

“We are a country that does great things. US diplomacy makes it happen, and our administration is ready to take the shield and lead it back,” Biden said.