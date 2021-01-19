Joe Biden comforts the nation as the United States tops the 400,000 Govt-19 deaths

On inauguration day, President-elect Joe Biden stepped down from the role assigned to him by the departure of President Donald Trump and led the country to mourn the 400,000 people across the United States who died of the corona virus infection.

Introduced at the Biden Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Lori Marie Key – Cowit-19 A Michigan nurse in the front row – who sang “Amazing Grace”.

“We need to remember to heal,” Biden said, acknowledging the risks and sacrifices nurses made during epidemics. “Sometimes it’s hard to remember. But that’s how we heal. It’s important to do it as a nation.”

Kamala Harris, Biden and Harris’ life partners, were chosen as the vice president who joined Biden for the sober ceremony. Everyone wore masks against the cold of winter and against the hot coats.

The couple held hands as gospel singer Yolanda Adams sang “Hallelujah” and 400 lights were turned on around the pool, each indicating the thousand people who lost to the corona virus.

“Tonight, we gather a nation in mourning to pay tribute to the lives we have lost,” Harris had previously said. “For months, we have been mourning for ourselves. Tonight we are mourning together.”

As Biden and Harris spoke, the country’s capital was an armed camp because thousands of troops and police were on hand to ensure that the transfer of guards at the White House on Wednesday was peaceful.

Trump has previously said in a farewell speech recorded at the White House that he “regrets every loss of life,” from which he was expected to leave for Florida on Wednesday morning before taking office.

400,000th Corona virus death – Biden prepares to seize power in the country after a bitter election as the United States grabs a shocking milestone, following a shocking attempt by Trump’s most staunch supporters to overthrow the will of the people.

The watch of incoming second Gentleman Doug Mhoff, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, incoming First Lady Jill Biden and President-elect Joe Biden burns as a Govt-19 monument at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Tuesday. Jim Watson / AFP – Getty Images

In New York City, the roof of the Empire State Building was burned to the ground in memory of Alicia Keys’ “Empire State of Mind”, a glowing red heartbeat of Govt-19 victims.

In Seattle and Houston, there were skyscrapers Burning with amber lights To remember the dead. And several state capitals across the country, including the Florida Capitol In Tallahassee, Glowing in the same amber hue.

In New Orleans, corona virus victims had white flags Lafayette Square opened Before the ceremony.

In Chicago, there were Spears in The Loop It has been dark for 10 minutes. The mayor’s office said Chicago people would turn off their phones and “move from darkness to light” with candles burning at 6:10 p.m.

Covit-19 monuments were held in both Fiden’s hometowns of Scranton, Pennsylvania and Delaware Wilmington.

In large and small communities, church bells rang to acknowledge the dead.

At the National Mall, thousands of small American and regional flags were flown, standing dumb for those attending the inauguration ceremony, not for the epidemic – and for the people who lost to a quiet killer.