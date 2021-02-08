Joe Biden says the United States will not lift sanctions until Iran stops enriching uranium

US President Joe Biden has said that Washington will not lift sanctions on Iran to withdraw Iran from the negotiating table, pointing out that the move will only happen if Tehran stops enriching uranium. In an interview with CBS News, Biden was asked if he would like to begin the process of starting negotiations, to which he replied “no.” Also, in the newly released clip, when asked by the Islamic Republic to stop enriching uranium first, he nodded. These are the first direct public reactions to Iran since Biden took over the US presidency in January, as the two countries share a strong relationship.

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2015 and imposed crippling sanctions on Iran to prevent nuclear weapons activity in the country. Biden, meanwhile, has said in the past that the United States would rejoin the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NCP), once formally named after Tehran. Iran, on the other hand, has called for the lifting of sanctions that will hit its economy hard, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic. The Tehran nuclear deal is alleged to have been breached following the Trump administration’s abandonment of the deal.

According to Iran, ‘this is very clear’

On February 7, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that the United States had withdrawn from nuclear energy and that it would have to “remove all sanctions” if Tehran was to return to the terms of the agreement. Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Sharif told CNN on Sunday that it was up to the United States to return to the deal and that Iran had always been part of the deal.

“It is very clear that it was the United States that withdrew from this agreement. It was the United States that violated this agreement. It was the United States that punished any country that had respect and compliance with this country,” Zarif said. “The United States must return to the agreement to carry out its obligations. Iran has never left the agreement.”

