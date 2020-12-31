Joe Biden to host National Memorial Service for U.S. Govt Victims | American News

The Guardian’s first thing is to sign up for the newsletter



Joe Biden plans to lead a unique nationwide memorial service on his inauguration day, honoring the horrific number of more than 340,000 American lives lost by the corona virus.

The Presidential Inauguration Committee (PIC) announced on Thursday that it will hold a lighting ceremony around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool at the National Mall in Washington, a day before Biden’s inauguration in the U.S. Capitol.

Cities and towns across the country are invited to join in the festivities after sunset on the east coast on January 19, by simultaneously illuminating buildings and ringing church bells, the first moment publicly marked by national unity that the epidemic began to spread across the country earlier this year.

“The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris marks the beginning of a new national journey,” said PIC Communications Director Billy Dober.

He added: “However, in the midst of an epidemic – as many Americans mourn the loss of family, friends and neighbors – we need to honor the dead, and think of one of the most challenging times in the history of the country, and our commitment to unite to end the epidemic and rebuild our nation. Update. ”

The virus has already dramatically altered Biden’s plans for the inauguration. Very few guests will attend the inauguration ceremony on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, while most of the opening ceremonies will move online. “The public is urged to participate in the initial activities from home, excluding any travel,” the group said.

Biden made the corona virus epidemic the central issue of his 2020 presidential campaign, drawing a sharp contrast with Donald Trump wearing a mask in public and often expressing his own experience with grief at the loss of families affected by the disease.

Now he is preparing to take office as the public health crisis intensifies. The United States has about 20 m confirmed cases, and more than 342,000 deaths are the highest in the world.

“Things are going to get worse before they improve,” Biden warned.