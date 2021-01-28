Joe Biden’s administrative changes stand in India’s bid for permanent UNSC membership

Joe Biden’s UN ambassador candidate Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Wednesday described India’s bid for a permanent seat on the Security Council (UNSC) as a matter of “debate.” The Thomas-Greenfield statement comes as Joe Biden reaffirmed US support for India’s permanent membership in its campaign policy last year. The previous three administrations had given their support to India’s permanent membership in the UNSC.

‘Matter of ongoing debate’

During his confirmed confirmation before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon asked Thomas-Greenfield whether India, Germany, and Japan should be permanent members of the UNSC. In his response, Thomas-Greenfield considered the matter to be a matter for discussion with strong arguments. He also spoke about the opposition of coffee club countries to India’s permanent initiative.

“I think there have been some discussions about them being members of the Security Council, and there are some strong arguments for that,” he said.

Referring to the consensus of the Coffee Club among the member states, Thomas-Greenfield said that the differences between those countries were under ‘debate’. Countries such as Italy, Pakistan, Mexico and Egypt opposed the permanent membership initiative of India, Japan, Germany and Brazil. However, contrary to Thomas-Greenfield’s statement, Joe Biden had declared in his campaign policy that he would support India’s permanent initiative for the UNSC.

“The Obama-Biden administration, realizing India’s growing role on the world stage, formally announced US support for India’s members of the reformed and expanded United Nations Security Council,” the Biden campaign’s policy document on Indo-Americans said last August.

‘India and the United States are the two closest nations in the world’: Joe Biden in 2006

In an interview with India abroad in 2006, Biden pledged to strengthen ties with India. A policy article published by Biden’s campaign during the US election provided insight into his means of achieving the goal.

“In 2006, Biden announced his vision for the future of US-India relations:” My dream is that by 2020, India and the United States will be the two closest nations in the world. “He has also worked to change that view to one objective, including the fact that he led the charge in Congress in approving the 2008 US-India civil nuclear deal, including working with Democrats and Republicans. “India and the United States cannot solve the common global challenge without acting as responsible partners. As a counter-terrorism partner, we will continue to strengthen India’s security and capabilities, improve health systems and epidemics, and deepen cooperation in higher areas. Education, space exploration and humanitarian relief,” it said.

