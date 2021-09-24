Joe Biden’s approval rating was the lowest of his tenure

According to a new poll, US President Joe Biden has fallen to the lowest level since he began his term (eight months ago).

A poll conducted in the first half of September showed that 53% of Americans disagreed with Biden’s administration, while 44% agreed and 4% did not want to respond.

In an eight-term poll conducted since Biden took office on January 20 this year, the president received his best score in his first assessment, with his approval rating 20 percent higher than his denial.

By July, his approval rating was only five percent higher than his denial rating, and by August, the gap was only one percentage point.

Donald Trump, at this point in his presidency, was even lower with 37% approval, according to another Gallup poll. Democrats had 52% support for Barack Obama and 76% for George W. Bush after the September 11 attacks.

In a recent poll on Biden, his approval rating among Democrats, his own party, rose to 90%.

However, Biden has the lowest approval rating among Republicans, sinking to a new low of 6%.

Biden has been criticized for withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan and for the ongoing migration crisis on the US-Mexico border.

See also: 77% of Americans support the withdrawal from Afghanistan, but do not support its implementation

On some specific issues, Biden still has the majority support, including his economic proposals, and he is still confident of dealing with the corona virus epidemic (Govit-19), although approval for this last point fell from 65% in March. 51% now

* Camilo Hernandez contributed to the writing of this note.



