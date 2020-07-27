U.S. Speaker of the Household Rep. Nancy Pelosi speaks as Rep. John Lewis lies in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C., on July 27. Michael A. McCoy/Getty Pictures

Household Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has known as Rep. John Lewis the “Conscience of the Congress,” honored the lifetime of her previous colleague throughout a ceremony held at the Capitol.

“God truly blessed America with the daily life and leadership of John Lewis,” Pelosi mentioned. “By way of it all John was a person of greatness. He also was a man or woman of great humility, constantly giving credit to others in the movement. John dedicated his daily life to advancing justice and understood that to build it, a better future, we had to acknowledge the past.”

Pelosi said that whilst Lewis utilised his earlier ordeals as a resource of power and inspiration, he also seemed to young men and women as a automobile to bring transform for the next era.

“John focussed on the long term, on how to inspire the next generation to be part of the battle for justice. In his quote, ‘to locate a way to get in the way,'” Pelosi reported.

She stated that as one particular of the youngest leaders of the Freedom Riders, Lewis “comprehended the power of youthful people to change the potential.”

“When requested what an individual can do who is 19 or 20 a long time old, the age he was when he set out to desegregate Nashville, Lewis replied, ‘a young human being should be speaking out for what is fair, what is just, what is right. Speak out for people who have been left out and left powering. That is how the movement goes forward,'” Pelosi reported.

Pelosi also introduced audio from Rep. Lewis’ 2014 Emory Commencement Address, merely stating, “It is my individual privilege ideal now for me to yield to our beloved colleague the distinguished gentleman from Ga, Congressman John Lewis.”

Just after Lewis’s recorded remarks, the Rotunda audience gave him a standing ovation.

Check out: