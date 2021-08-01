Jordan closes its main step with Syria after intensifying in Deraa

Jordan Syria

Amman, July 31 (EFE) .- Jordan reopened its main border with Syria, Nasib-Yaber, on Saturday, reopening to freight traffic a month ago, and blamed local militants on the Syrian side of the border for “security reasons” following the recent escalation of violence between government forces. .

“The border crossing will be reopened when the conditions are right,” Jordan told the state – run Petra News Agency when it announced the closure of the Interior Ministry’s approved source.

The decision comes three days after Jordan announced that the Nasib-Jaber crossing would reopen at full capacity this Sunday, allowing 100 passenger vehicles a day.

The operation connects the Syrian city of Nasib with the Jordanian city of Yaber, the main trade link between the two countries and the international highway that runs from north to south through Syria, passing through Damascus.

Prior to the Syrian war, it was one of the most important cargo territories, but was closed by Syrian authorities after rebels took control of Nazis between 2015 and 2018.

In July 2018, forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad recaptured the entire province of Terra, where Pas and Nassif are located, but closed again in August last year in an attempt to prevent Jordan from spreading it again. Corona virus.

Last month, Amman decided to reopen somewhat to allow Jordanian exports to countries beyond Syria.

While now blaming unspecified “security reasons” for reopening it, the move coincides with an escalation of violence in the province of Dera due to attacks by government forces against former rebels in the vicinity of Dera al-Balad and other parts of the provincial capital.

So far, at least 32 people, including 12 civilians, have been killed and more than 10,000 displaced in the escalating violence in Tera, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.