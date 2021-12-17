Jose Antonio Cast and Gabriel Boric end campaigning in Chile

Jose Antonio Cast and Gabriel Boric end their campaign in Santiago (AFP).

Far-right candidate Jose Antonio Cast Said this Thursday “Chile is, and will not be, a Marxist or communist country“When he concludes his campaign in Santiago for the presidential election on Sunday.

“Communism is the same in Chile and around the world. They will not deceive us like that. They are not going to fool us with those words of peace and love. We are going to confront them, we are going to confront them, we are going to confront them, for no reason, never with violence, ”he told thousands of followers in the vicinity of a wealthy capital.

Dozens of Chilean flags were flown at him by his supporters, Some from Cuba and Venezuela as well, They waited for several hours between the rhythms of Gumbia and Ranchera in Chile at night, wandering to hear the ultra-conservative’s last words before the election, in which he confronted the left. Gabriel Borick.

Borick, 35, is a representative of the I Abrew Dignity Coalition, a broad front – he joined – and unites the Communist Party. In the second round, two decades after the end of the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship (1973-1990), Chile gained the support of all center-left parties that were part of the Concertación.

At the end of the campaign Jose Antonio Cast with his wife Maria Pia Atriasola (MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP)

“The left only promotes poverty, and that poverty has dragged Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba, where people are fleeing, because that drug dictatorship only brings poverty and misery.”, He pointed out from the podium in a speech again throughout the election campaign against his opponent.

Towards his opponent, who was defeated in the first round by 27.9% compared to 25.8%, he was accused of lying to the Chileans in his speeches and election promises., Who accuses Cost of spreading false news and data.

“We are not going to allow him to deceive the good-natured Chilean people. Fake news you Mr. Borick. We speak the truth, we speak face to face, we will not change our beliefs, ”he pointed out energetically.

Supporters of Jose Antonio Castin at the end of the campaign (MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP)

Cost reiterated his main ideas throughout the campaign, namely restoring order and fighting violence and crime. “We need to restore peace, order, the rule of law and above all dignity in the lives of the people”, He highlighted after introducing his wife and nine children before starting his speech.

Admirer of the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990), Cast is against abortion and marital equality and rarely loses his composure Always maintains an elusive smile despite criticism or attacks.

Completion of the Gabriel Borick Campaign (Martin Bernetti / AFP)

Completion of Gabriel Borick

Left-wing presidential candidate Gabriel Borick Jose Antonio Cast, who ran against him in Sunday’s poll at the end of his campaign on Thursday, “It will only bring instability, more hatred and violence”A Chile.

“We are the heirs of those who fought to make Chile a more just and dignified country”, Said Borick in a massive act.

Some blocks from La Moneta’s Presidential Palace, in Almacro Park Borik ended his campaign for the second round with about 20,000 participants, In which he will face Cost, with a very narrow result, according to the expected polls.

In the presence of his supporters, the candidate listed key promises for change in his campaign and also attacked his opponent’s plan.

“Does anyone believe that someone like him can establish order in this country? It is going to bring instability, more hatred and violence. Our path is differentSaid Borick in the midst of a great applause.

Followers of Gabriel War at the end of the campaign (Martin Bernetti / AFP)

“Costin’s plan is very worrying. Castin’s show is really violent; It is violence against women, it is violence against indigenous peoples, it is violence against diversity and it is violence against the human rights of all and sundry.”Added the candidate.

Borick promised to work 40 hours a week (as opposed to the current 45), promote “green growth”, create 500,000 jobs for women and create a national security system. A significant change in the private pension and health system so that there will be no discrimination between rich and poor again.

“Our path is peace. We need social justice, not violence, to rediscover Chile. There is no clearer formula for uncertainty than what Jose Antonio Cast finally proposed, leaving everything as it is, “Borick called his opponent the heir to Pinochetism.

“We are going to make the necessary changes to Chile as Chile has been demanding for many years.”, The candidate closed.

The former student leader, Borik jumped into politics at the age of 27 and became a deputy.

Borik was born into a middle-class family of Croatian and Catalan grandparents in the southern city of Punta Arenas, 3,000 kilometers south of Santiago. He is the eldest of three siblings and moved to Santiago to study law at the University of Chile, but has not yet graduated.

(With information from AFP)

