Kamala Harris’ magazine cover sparks controversy, Netizens slam teachers for ‘messing’

Kamala Harris, who was elected U.S. vice president on the February cover of Vogue magazine, sparked the “whitewashing” controversy after tweeting pictures on January 10th. Of the two pictures released, one was full length with a glossy pink background and the other was with a gold background with Harris in a casual pants-suit and sneaker. However, this attracted social media critics and labeled the card a “washed mess”. One Twitter user wrote, “Kamala Harris is as light-skinned as women of color”, Vogue has not yet used the appropriate lights.

Wajahat Ali, a New York period contributor, also weighed in on the complex controversy, saying it was a “mess”. Before she was soon fired as U.S. vice president, the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Anna Windor, said Ali “should not have black friends and colleagues” and that Ali would “become better than this Vogue card” by using his Samsung. The setback against Winter and Vogue came after he apologized to his staff in a letter last year for “mistakes” in publishing photos and articles that were considered insensitive to minorities.

Read – The U.S. economy needs to be rebuilt, and so does everyone: Harris

I don’t know what you were doing with the one on the left, but it was non-standard and suspicious racism. – Irritated and CrochetteMA-Ed (eMolice) January 10, 2021

Is it racist or simply a misconception to use a pretty bad photo in defiance of your promise? Ama Kamalaharis? We all see you. – Louis Mench, MA (ou Louismench) January 10, 2021

I had never seen such bad lights from Vogue. It is flat and generic. Please choose the blue dress, the very best. She is a beautiful woman and these photos are meh. – Sigmund’s @ (@ Sigmund’s 2) January 10, 2021

Read – US Congress confirms Joe Biden’s referendum victory after Capitol turmoil

Vogue refuses to lighten Harris’ skin

Vogue reportedly refused to post to the New York Post, which glowed Harris’ skin after filming was over. However, the guarantee did not stop the criticism against the press. LGBTQ + activist Charlotte Claymer wrote on Twitter that the February cover was “too low for Vogue quality”. According to Claymer, the team behind Harris’ shooting did not think about it, instead saying “homework was done the same way as in the morning”.

However, Vogue has not yet confirmed whether the images of the country’s first female vice president will be used on the February cover or the two images released on Sunday. Harris’ team has also voiced the ‘problem’ with the films because they are not mutually agreed upon. Instead of the decided powder blue suit, the first African American woman to be elected vice president was seen in casual attire wearing Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers, which she sometimes wore on campaign trails. The VP-selected group is said to be unaware of the switch.

Aside from the ‘quality’ of the filming, Harris’ presence on the cover of Vogue magazine is likely to catch the attention of outgoing President Donald Trump, who last month complained that US First Lady Melania Trump was not included in a magazine cover during the four years of the Trump administration. Donald Trump has accused the fashion industry of committing “elite snobs” scams. The previous first lady, Michael Obama, was featured in several shootings in December 2016, including Vogue Cover.

Read – Harris team says it was blindsided by VP-elect’s vogue cover

Read – Biden and Harris U.S.