Kazakhstan seeks help from Russia’s military alliance to alleviate social unrest

The President of Kazakhstan is seeking the help of the Russian-led military alliance to quell the social unrest unleashed by the rise in liquefied petroleum gas prices. When thousands of people attacked and burned government buildings in cities such as the former capital, Almaty, Qasim-Yomar Tokayev extended the state of emergency across the country and triggered a joint security agreement. He then addressed the nation:

“Today I call on the heads of state of the Joint Security Agreement to assist Kazakhstan in overcoming this terrorist threat. They are asking, ”said Qasim-Yomart Dokov.

The President of Kazakhstan admitted that there were deaths and injuries, but did not give figures. Protests erupted following the January 1 hike in the price of liquefied petroleum gas, which continued even after the government resigned and the price hike was reversed. Protesters are demanding an end to the rule of former President Narsultan Nazarbayev, accusing him of continuing to rule in the shadows.