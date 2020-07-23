‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ Not Filming Kanye’s Bipolar Episode

Exceptional
“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is NOT documenting any of Kanye West‘s present-day bipolar episode — and the buy came down from Kim herself … TMZ has discovered.
Production sources notify us … as shortly as Kanye went off the rails, Kim built the conclusion none of it would be utilized as a storyline on the exhibit. We are told the series experienced just not too long ago begun taking pictures yet again immediately after a lengthy hiatus since of COVID.
Our sources say Kim will take her husband’s mental wellness incredibly significantly and isn’t going to want it exploited for rankings or excellent Tv set drama — some issues are off the desk, and this is a person of them. That plan extends to her children too … we’re advised manufacturing was informed not to profile any of them all through this ordeal for the reason that she needs them to keep away from seeing it down the street.
With that explained, we’re informed she and other loved ones members are however filming … but they’re simply just adhering to other storylines correct now. We’re advised they were being out in Malibu Wednesday capturing for the demonstrate.
Now, our sources do say the subject matter of Kanye’s bipolar episode may possibly be brought up in the foreseeable future as a speaking issue — but any of Kim’s true-daily life reactions are as well particular to air.
Live5News.com
This is one more matter … our Kardashian sources notify us on-line speculation about Ye heading seemingly berserk just for publicity for his new album is wholly bogus. We are informed Nothing at all he is executing right now is for awareness — it’s all far too true.
