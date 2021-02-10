Lachlan Murdoch says Fox News will not change its political stance

Laxlan Murdoch, chief executive of Fox Corporation, defended the company’s financial authority, the Fox News Channel, and told investors that the network would “go from strength to strength” despite the downturn in ratings after the US presidential election cycle.

“News viewers will be normalized and we fully expect Fox News to continue to dominate,” he announced on Tuesday as head of cable channel Susan Scott on a “multi-year” contract extension.

Observers have questioned how the controlling Murdoch family will maintain Fox News during the Biden presidency, when some Donald Trump loyalists voted in favor of Joe Biden despite Trump’s decision to defraud the network after the November election.

This led to a split in the conservative audience as some followers of the former president rallied to smaller major broadcasters such as Newsmax.

However, Murdoch pointed out that Fox News does not highlight: “We stick to where we are, we think it’s right, it’s the best thing for business.”

“We believe that where we are being targeted, the center-right, is where we need to be targeted. We do not need to go further to the right. We do not believe that the United States is more right,” he said. “We’m not going to go left.”

Fox News, along with other American news organizations, is traveling into a new political era after the tumultuous Trump presidency sparked a fascinating news cycle and empowered record television ratings in recent years.

Murdoch’s comments come as Fox News is embroiled in a legal battle over Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud.

Smartmatic, a voting machine company accused of aiding Trump supporters in last year’s US election, last week filed a defamation suit against Fox News, several of its top announcers and two lawyers for the former president.

Late on Monday Fox filed a petition to dismiss the $ 2.7 billion lawsuit, arguing that the network’s security was protected by the First Amendment.

“When a sitting president and his or her constituents bring lawsuits that challenge the outcome of an election, the public has a right to know the meaning of their claims, and no evidence supports them,” Fox said in a statement. “If those plaintiffs are fabricated evidence. . . Then the defamation action may lie against them, but not against the media that allowed them to cover up their allegations and try to confirm them. ”

Last month Murdoch’s brother James criticized the American media as “toxic politics” and threatened American democracy by harshly condemning the country’s news sector. He did not mention Fox News, his father Rupert or his brother directly. The company, which has long insisted on divisions between its concept programming and news coverage, did not respond to his comments.

The rest of Fox has become much slimmer as Rupert Murdoch has agreed to sell his treasured TV and movie studios to Disney in 2017. The B20 billion team is moving heavily towards live news and games, two types that are less vulnerable to disruption from streaming.

Fox reported net income of $ 4.09 billion or $ 16 million a share for the three months ended December, topping Wall Street estimates.

Directed by Fox News Results, the rising costs of NFL rights in other areas of the business and the high costs from canceling games due to infection are far greater. The company’s cable division reported revenue before interest, tax depreciation and $ 571 million in debt, up from $ 556 million a year earlier as collateral for Fox News increased “in double digits”.

Shares traded 4.5 percent lower at $ 31.24 in early trade.