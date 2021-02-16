Large storm snow, ice, country swamps with bitter cold

A major winter storm plowed across the country on Monday, providing very little snow, ice and temperature, which broke records in many places.

More than 140 million Americans stretching from Texas to Maine have been left without electricity in the course of a historic storm – especially in Texas where millions were without electricity – leaving people shivering in darkness.

Smooth, icy roads and recorded snowfall in some states have led to piles, endangering more lives in the winter storm system, killing 12 lives across the country in recent days.

In Lafayette, Louisiana, a 50-year-old man slipped and fell to his death with ice on his head, the state health department said Monday.

The storm was expected to travel northeast until Tuesday, causing severe snow, ice and freezing temperatures. The National Weather Service said. According to the service, snow is forecast to range from mid-Mississippi to the valleys of Ohio, to large lakes below and from six inches to one foot in northern New England.

It warned of more power outages and significant travel disruptions in the southern plains and of “severe cold winds” that could cause “dangerous or life-threatening air cooling.”

There were reports of snowfall in Nashville and snow and ice in Alabama.Snow-Nato“A confirmed hurricane in Texas and near Damascus, Georgia.

As the city of Memphis recorded 15 straight snowfalls by Monday afternoon, emergency responders rallied in the eastern third of the country, with a total of more than 6 inches of snow continuing to fall.

A home depot parking lot in the Westbury neighborhood of Houston was covered in snow on Monday. Mark Mulligan / Houston Chronicle via AP

The southeastern states were also on the lookout for a hurricane, the size of golf balls twisters and damaging winds and large hailstorms in the Florida Panhund and parts of southern Alabama just before 7pm on Monday.

Snow fell in eastern Texas, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana and parts of Ohio Monday morning, with air temperatures reaching minus 16 degrees Fahrenheit in Dallas and minus 26 in Kansas City.

As the plains continue to catch up with the Arctic cold, the National Weather Forecast Center is plentiful Record low Minus 6, at least 6 inches of snow fell in Oklahoma City and 5 degrees in Dallas, including Monday.

At least parts of all 254 counties in Texas were under winter storm monitoring or weekend winter storm warning.

As more than 760 flights were canceled at Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport over the holiday weekend, the weather affected the operations of airports across the region. On Monday, single-digit temperatures continued at the airport Affecting its functions.

The first winter storm surveillance in a decade has been awarded to Brownsville, Texas. In 3,360 days, it was the longest without any National Weather Service office.

The Electricity Credibility Council of Texas, which manages the flow of electricity in the state, is meeting record demand for electricity due to the extreme cold temperatures that have gripped the state.

Houston recorded its first wind cold warning over the weekend.

As temperatures dropped on Monday, Mayor Sylvester Turner warned that authorities across the state were dealing with power outages and that power outages could take longer than expected.

“For those without power, I know it’s cold,” Turner said Tweeted. “The mayor is in the same position, but we will put this together.”

Houston Police Chief Art Azevedo urged residents to make minimal use of the power grid to reduce load, and said Houston police facilities are running on multiple emergency generators.

In a statement Sunday night, President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in Texas and ordered federal assistance to assist state and local response efforts.

NBC meteorologist Genesa Webb said severe frosts were falling in Texas with temperatures hovering above 60 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday in Central America.

“Records can be smashed by two degrees, which is less impressive,” he added. “There will be a slow improvement from Friday to Wednesday. The cold is really concentrated in the middle of the country and the beaches are not above 5-10 degrees above average.”

A person walks under a blanket below freezing temperatures in Houston on Monday. David J. Philip / A.P.

Dangerous ice conditions have developed in southern Louisiana, central Mississippi and northwestern Alabama, forcing some districts in the state to shut down medical facilities, including clinics administered by the Govt-19 vaccine.

Snow is expected to expand in the Midwest and Great Lakes by Monday evening, including Chicago, Ohio and Indiana, Detroit and Buffalo.

The storm is expected to blow into the sea by Tuesday evening after heavy snowfall and snow conditions have eased in the Great Lakes and New England.

People walk on the snow-covered sidewalk in Nashville, Den on Monday. Brett Carlson / Getty Images

On Tuesday, record lows in the South could be challenged and disintegrated, predicting Dallas would reach 6 degrees – the 1903 record is currently 12.

The forecast for Oklahoma City is minus 3, and the current record is 4 degrees, since 1903.

The first hurricane to make landfall off the coast by Tuesday night will be slightly snowy in northern New England, but the icy winds will stay in place and spread to the northeast.