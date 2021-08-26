Latest News from Afghanistan, Live | The Pentagon has confirmed that several “American” soldiers were killed in the Kabul bombings

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said on Thursday that the group “strongly condemned” Two bomb blasts near Kabul airport It has caused at least 13 deaths, including children, and more than 60 injured. Like some media The Wall Street Journal And this BBC, Bring in the death toll of 140 wounded and more than 60 Afghans. According to Reuters, many U.S. officials believe it could be an ISIS attack and that it could be a suicide attack. U.S. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby has confirmed that “many” U.S. servicemen have died. However, Fox NewsCiting U.S. sources, the number of soldiers killed was at least 10. Charles Michael, President of the Council of Europe, has called on the European Union (EU) to guarantee safe access to aerodrome. “Ensuring a safe passage to the airport is essential. We need to make sure that the current instability does not lead to terrorism again,” said Michael. The deportation of people from Afghanistan has already stopped due to the fact that Spain plans to complete the deportation process this Friday.

