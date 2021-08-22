Latest News from Afghanistan, Live | Two Spanish planes landed in Dubai with 177 internationals on board

Two A400 aircraft of the Spanish Armed Forces from Kabul landed in Dubai this Sunday, carrying 177 Afghans on board: 110 with Spain and 67 with the United States. A third Spanish plane landed at the Torrejan de Ardos airport (Madrid) on Saturday night with 110 Afghan collaborators and their families. The Torrojan site became a gateway for refugees before refugees were distributed to EU countries, and received another European flight on Saturday with 36 evacuees. Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz refuses to take part in the distribution of Afghan fugitives fleeing the Taliban, he explained in an interview aired on the Pulse 24 channel this Sunday. People, it will not happen during my visit, “he said in an interview with the station this Saturday. Confusion It grows. At least seven people have been killed in the past few days near an airport in the Afghan capital, the British Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

