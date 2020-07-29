On Wednesday, the CEOs of some of the greatest US tech corporations testified in front of lawmakers about allegations of antitrust violations, although a lot of issues had been off-topic.

US Rep. Jim Jordan questioned Google CEO Sundar Pichai about allegations of anti-conservative bias in Google’s tactics, and he continued to grill the CEO right after his time expired.

Lawmakers slammed Jordan for his interruptions. Rep. Jamie Raskin yelled “Place your mask on!” right before questioning ongoing.

At the listening to, lawmakers questioned the CEOs of Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Apple about allegations of anticompetitive actions. But Jordan and others used their time to check with about other fears, such as the moderation of political material.

Jordan grilled Google’s Sundar Pichai about whether or not the organization would help Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, defeat President Donald Trump in November’s presidential election. Soon after his time finished, Jordan interrupted lawmakers to consider to get Pichai to remedy his concern.

The future lawmaker in line to talk to concerns, Rep. Mary Homosexual Scanlon, took a jab at Jordan and informed tech executives she would “redirect your interest to antitrust legislation somewhat than fringe conspiracy theories.”

As Jordan interrupted Scanlon, Committee Chairman David Cicilline and other lawmakers in the space lashed out at the Ohio congressman. Rep. Jamie Raskin regularly yelled “Set your mask on!” before questioning resumed.