United Nations, Sept. 25 (Prinza Latina) Lebanese President Michael Aun has sought international support for an investigation aimed at clarifying responsibility for the country’s main port explosion, the Naharnet website reported today.

UN In a pre-recorded speech at the closing and pre-broadcast of the General Assembly, Aun acknowledged that his country would not hesitate to defend its resources over the border issue with Israel.

“The investigation, more secretly, needs to identify who brought the explosives, why it entered our port and who was responsible for it,” he said.

Aun noted that satellites need to record details when they explode, so he insisted that “we call on those with information and data to clarify what happened.”

The head of state condemned the recent Israeli agreement to explore for oil and gas in the disputed waters as an attempt to occupy the exclusive economic zone known as the Cedar Nation.

The Lebanese leader appealed to the international community to fund key projects to reactivate the economic cycle and create jobs.

Lebanon is experiencing the worst crisis in its history, with nearly 80 percent of the population living below the poverty line and almost 100 percent of its currency depreciating against the US dollar.

With the formation of the government after 13 months without one, the country entered a stage with the possibility of finding a way to re-emerge.

According to the Lebanese president, the country in the eastern Mediterranean depends on international support to emerge from the declared decline.

