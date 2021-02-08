Lewis Hamilton signs new Mercedes deal

Lewis Hamilton has ended speculation about his short-term future after signing a one-year deal with the Mercedes Formula One team.

The 36-year-old British driver equaled Michael Schumacher’s record at seven World Championships in the 2020 season and won the eighth in the upcoming campaign.

He withdrew from the contract in December 2020, sparking speculation that Mercedes wanted to bring in a cheaper driver like George Russell, while Hamilton was said to be coveted among other teams by a possible move to Ferrari.

Russell has one more year to go with Williams, meaning speculation about the team and the drivers’ plans will not go away.

However, Hamilton is now staying with his Mercedes, the team he joined in 2013 after leaving McLaren.

“I’m excited to be going into my ninth season with my Mercedes teammates,” Hamilton said.

“Our team has achieved incredible things together and we look forward to building our success further, while continuing to move forward, on track and out.”

Hamilton, who was at the forefront of Formula One’s involvement in the Black Lives Matter campaign, continued: “I am determined to continue the journey we have embarked on to make motorsport very different for future generations.

“I’m proud to say that this year we are making that effort by launching a foundation dedicated to diversity and inclusion in the sport. I’m impressed with everything we can put together and can not wait to get back on track in March.”