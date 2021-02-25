‘Like a bad joke’: Al Jazeera staff go berserk at right-wing US effort | Al Jazeera

Employees have told the Guardian that Al Jazeera’s surprise decision to launch a digital platform for conservatives in the United States has left many within the Qatari – based news agency confused.

The network has announced the launch of a site called Wrightley, which will provide programs aimed at “less represented audiences currently in today’s media environment” and create online content, right-centric Americans in this regard.

Scott Norwell, part of the founding board of Fox News, will oversee this, saying in a statement that he aims to show the broader extent of U.S. ownership.

“American Conservatism has never been monolithic,” Norwell said. “Exactly, we hope to create a platform that amplifies the voices of personalities that more accurately reflect the racial, cultural and generational diversity of center-right politics in the United States.

“We aim to unite new Americans, young Americans and Americans of color, and present conservative ideas that aim to put identity politics between us,” he said.

The site’s first program, the “Feedback Interview Program”, will be launched on Thursday.

The announcement of the new rights fits in well with an organization funded by the Qatari government, which has designed itself to be a leading international sales outlet in the South of the world and an alternative to the Western media perspective on regions such as Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

An Al Jazeera employee asked not to be named, saying “colleagues I’ve spoken to so far are dull. “They didn’t know it was coming. They were confused as to why they would do it.”

An Al Jazeera journalist outside Qatar said the decision came as a shock to staff. “It’s very different,” they said. “I can’t see how this works for them.” They added that some Al Jazeera staff were misquoting the new site.

A staff member said he learned of the initiative from the Guardian coverage on Tuesday. “I hope there’s some new satire section of the Guardian I don’t know about,” they said. “It sounds like a bad joke or a bad dream. We’re all waiting to wake up. Everyone’s completely upset.”

Another said it was “worrying” that the network was moving from producing news – albeit from a clearer perspective – to trying to promote a political agenda, quoting Stephen Kent, the host of the upcoming interview program, as “recreating the perfect monument through meme.”

“It could have been told as a joke,” said a Doha-based employee. “I’m going to set aside judgment until I see the show.”

Al Jazeera’s Arab network has been controversial in the United States for years after the September 11, 2001 attacks on New York for regularly airing campaign videos from al – Qaeda leaders, including Osama bin Laden. It launched the left-leaning American news channel in the United States in 2013, but pulled funding three years later.

It has its A.J. + The video network and its international channel Al Jazeera have a significant presence online with English.

Al Jazeera English staff on social media expressed bewilderment and concern over the move.

The closure of Al Jazeera was a key demand of the Gulf Arab states, which launched a siege against Qatar in 2017. At the time, US President Donald Trump approved the siege, which was finally abandoned during talks on January 5 this year. , Clear then Trump will not serve a second time.

Tarek Sergoui, editor Book on International and Arabic Media, The launch of the new site could be “pure real politics” on the part of decision makers in Doha after three difficult years in which they felt they had failed to make contact with US rights.

“Decision-makers in Doha knew they were missing something, Donald Trump is leading the White House, but true [his adviser and media mogul, Steve] Banon, one of the most important figures in shaping Trump’s worldview, has avoided building bridges for any of these people, ”said Sergio, manager of the DRT World Research Center, part of the Turkish state-funded media.

There was logic in reaching the center right, he added. “They have found that Trump can not go into the heartland because it’s so hard to play there … this center-right has found it very unpopular and has issues in their stories, and it’s hard to push against hardcore Trumpists.”