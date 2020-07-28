Logitech has declared a wireless version of its 2019 Pro X gaming headset identified as the Pro X Lightspeed. It is practically equivalent to the wired model, entire with the very same aluminum and steel style and design, but there are a couple of vital discrepancies. Heading wi-fi isn’t even the most important perk it is basically the USB-C charging. No other wi-fi gaming headsets that charge by way of USB-C occur to brain, so in this regard, the Pro X Lightspeed in a league of its have.

The other perk, of class, is getting wi-fi. The audio and chat are delivered as a result of its integrated 2.4GHz USB Variety-A wireless receiver, and Logitech promises the headset can stay related up to 13 meters absent — if, for some purpose, you find oneself 42 feet away from your Computer or gaming console.

Like the wired Pro X, Logitech incorporates a established of velour-coated foam ear pads with this new design that you can put on if the preinstalled leather-like pads are not performing it for you. And very similar to my colleague Nick Statt’s impressions with the wired edition linked earlier mentioned, I uncovered that the overall suit of the Professional X Lightspeed is tighter than I prefer. I in some cases like to situation one ear cup off my ear so I can listen to what’s happening in my apartment, but that rapidly proved much too agonizing to carry on carrying out.

One other spot wherever the Professional X Lightspeed differs is with its buttons. It has a focused mute button for the microphone as nicely as a rubber volume knob around the removable growth microphone on the still left cup. The wired Professional X has these capabilities, way too, even though they’re found on the cable rather.

Supplied that most of the adjustments and enhancements more than the $129.99 wired variation appear to be incremental, their $199.99 price tag is a very little stunning. Logitech might be placing a quality on its headset considering the fact that it has USB-C charging or just since its Lightspeed-branded goods typically have a massive quality over the wired version. Either way, you can unquestionably discover less costly wi-fi headsets out there that supply comparable stages of efficiency and battery daily life. Although, that will come at the cost of Logitech’s impressive computer software functions and USB-C charging.