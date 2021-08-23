London is once again the center of massive environmental resistance – Brenza Latina

Ecologists summoned by the Destructive Rebellion (XR) team, after marching from Trafalgar Square behind the canvas around Covent Garden, at the intersection of Great Newport and Long Acres Street, with grandeur, “demand the impossible,” said Brenza Latina.

As activists explain, the ‘crisis schedule’, which blocks vehicular traffic, refers to the call for passers-by to sit down and share their experiences of climate change and their ideas for combating it.

I am tired of the inaction of the British government, which has made so many promises, but has achieved nothing to reduce carbon emissions and global warming, explained one of the protesters who tied himself to one leg of furniture to prevent it from being removed by the police.

The activist pointed out that while investing billions of pounds in improving road infrastructure, authorities plan to ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars instead of electricity.

The so-called ‘Impossible Rebellion’ will spread to various parts of the capital in the coming days, including the city’s financial district, with the aim of pressuring banks to stop financial institutions dedicated to fossil exploitation. Fuels.

Gail Bradbrook, one of the founders of XR, noted that if they were really interested in ending this existential crisis, they would immediately stop funding fossil fuels because pouring petrol on fire is a clear sign of insanity.

Founded in 2018, the British environmental movement is known for holding spectacular and colorful demonstrations to draw attention to the need to stop climate change.

In the case of the UK, the XR government should declare a climate emergency and take action to prevent biodiversity loss.

The so-called greenhouse effect of carbon emissions must be reduced to zero by 2025 – and not by 2050 as promised by British officials – and urgently needed to allow citizens to form meetings and decide how to deal with the climate.

The new street protests, which came out quietly this Monday, are set against the backdrop of a recent report by the United Nations International Government on Climate Change, which linked the current global warming to the use of fossil fuels.

The study warned that serious events such as drought, floods, fires, heat waves and food insecurity could occur.

ga / nm