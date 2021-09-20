Lopez Obrador views Selak summit “positively” despite “differences”

This content was released on September 20, 2021 – 02:01 PM

Mexico City, Sept. Held on 20 18th.

“Despite the differences there was a good meeting, such a meeting was long overdue because there were no coincidences, there was conflict, it was revealed in the Czech meeting, but it was part of the diversity,” he said. The President at his morning press conference.

The Selag summit was attended by 18 leaders, 12 foreign ministers and other officials from a total of 31 countries in the region and was marked by the conflict between Uruguay, Luis Lacalle and Paraguay, Mario Apto Benades. From Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Colonel and Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro’s presence at the summit, which was not announced until the previous day, caused surprise and rejection from other countries, such as Colombia.

Participants did not express a consensus on the legitimacy of the Organization of American States (OAS), and Lopez asked Obrador to change that.

But the Mexican president pointed out that these differences are part of a “political conflict” involving “democratic diversity” and democracy.

“We cannot all think the same way. The important thing is that we can reach agreements on diversity, especially on fundamental issues such as health and cooperation,” the president said.

Lopez Obrador highlighted the agreement to support the equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines and drugs in Latin America with the support of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

He also highlighted the creation of regional funds to support countries against disasters and emergencies, with Mexico sending 1,000 tons of food to Haiti after the last earthquake.

“Selak’s decision was a good one,” said President Lopez Obrador.

Although he did not mention them, other agreements of the coordination body meeting of which Mexico is the “pro-interim” president call for an end to Cuba’s embargo and for the recovery of regional and international financial institutions.

Participants also agreed with the Mexican government and addressed the migration waves experienced by the region. EFE

