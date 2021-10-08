Lukashenko called for strengthening relations between Belarus and Venezuela

October 8, 2021, 2:22 AMMinsk, October 8 (Prinza Latin) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told a special envoy of his Venezuelan president, Adan Chavez, at a meeting in the city today that the importance of strengthening relations between the two countries was highlighted by the local press.

“I would like to emphasize that these are not sanctions imposed against Venezuela and Belarus,” but the President warned in a meeting with the Vice President for International Affairs the day before yesterday about the use of relations that have existed for more than two decades. Venezuela (Psuv).

Lukashenko assured that Minsk and Caracas would make the least use of the benefits created over the years and stressed that the two countries should support each other in the face of all kinds of attacks in modern conditions.

“I think it’s time to reconsider our relationship and build even stronger bonds.

The head of state urged the government to develop a plan to restore relations and implement it in the next two or three years.

During his stay in the capital, he met with the Speaker of the Council of the National Assembly (Senate), Natalia Kochanova, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives (below Parliament) Vladimir Andrichenko.

The senator pointed out to the observer that his country would do everything possible to strengthen the exchange with Venezuela, and for this purpose the President of Belarus provided guidelines for the resumption of good relations in various fields.

