By Roberto Mendes.

If Loris Puppo qualifies for the 2024 Paris Olympics, he can continue to make history, which is possible if you take into account his athletic prowess.

“I hope to compete in at least my seventh and eighth Olympics,” Enrique Bourbonet told JIT before resuming his production at the firing range this January.

“I think you can. First of all, thank you for the four venues offered at events in the United States for Paris 2024. Then let’s look at the path to Los Angeles 2028,” said the 45-year-old experienced shooter.

Participated in Tokyo 2020, where he won a silver medal in the 25-meter rapid-fire pistol, leaving him six times in those fights, with gunman Guillermo Alfredo Torres equaling the top of Cuba on this index.

Although London has not qualified for the Taurus Olympics since 2012, both can reach seven editions. Puppo, the champion in the British capital, has been maintaining a series of assistances to Sydney since 2000 and is the only one of his special talents to excel.

In the history of this discipline, only six men have amassed seven or more presentations under List Five Rings, led by the Lithuanian sniper Afanasiz Guzmin (9), the Peruvian sniper Francisco Posa (8) and the Slovenian sniper Rajmond Debek (8). ) Of those who surpassed Pubo, only Abdullah al-Rashidi of Kuwait participated in a skeet or shotgun shooting competition in the Japanese capital.

Puppo’s race for a place in the City of Light will begin at the World Rifle and Pistol Championships in Cairo, Egypt, on October 12-25. According to the International Sniper Sports Federation (ISSF) the competition will provide the first four places for these weapons for the Parisian event.

According to the calendar released by the Continental Confederation, the second chance will come during the planned Copa de los Americas in Lima, Peru from November 4 to 14 this year.

The 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile and the World Cup in Ignatovo in the Moscow region that year also have direct tickets according to the ISSF guidelines.

With his first places in Rio de Janeiro 2010 and Guadalajara 2018 he agreed to the London 2012 and Tokyo 2020 summer invitations, so Puppo’s performance in the US Cups was very satisfactory.

His first Olympic appearance was faked by winning gold at the 1998 World Cup in Buenos Aires. The same thing happened in Rio-2016, winning silver at the Orp Cup in Fort Penning, USA a year ago.

His first places at the Pan American Games in Santo Domingo 2003 and Rio de Janeiro 2007 earned him reservations for the Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008 editions.

Paris has changed the ISSF eligibility system to 2024. Now that the pre-Olympic event has been added, only three matches will take place with direct allocation. The remaining quotas will be sought in the Continental matches. The World Cups will only help to accumulate points for the rankings, which are valid to complete the 340 assorted list.