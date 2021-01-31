Many IU Online Programs American News and World Report: News at IU: Ranked by Indiana University

Bloomington, Indian. – Indiana University Kelly School of Business ranked 3rd in online MBA programs, but topped two programs for veterans, and the latest American News and World Report topped a special section in the Best Online Education Program rankings. The IU School Education Bloomington and School of Nursing Each of the IUPUI ranked in the top 50 in online programs, but also received special rankings in the top 5 places. The IU Online Undergraduate degrees continue to be high, moving two places from last year’s rankings to 21st overall.

“IU is in the top 2 percent in online enrollment among U.S. companies, and the latest rankings also show that IU is a top quality provider,” said John S. Wright, executive vice president of university education affairs. Applegate said. “The IU has excellent rankings in a wide range of programs, specific projects and meeting the needs of specific learners.” Kelly Online Master’s non – commercial MBA program for players and online MBA program for players each won first place. For the first time, US News ranked the features available to students in online MBA programs. Kelly Direct First in marketing, second in public administration, third in business analysis and fourth in finance. The school has recently doubled the number of exams available to students who can choose from seven majors, including digital technology management, entrepreneurship and corporate innovation, and supply chain and operations. IU Online ranked 17th for best overall undergraduate programs for athletes. The undergraduate program in psychology also ranked 11th. “In addition to this overall recognition, we are pleased that U.S. News recognizes the many priorities we offer students this year,” said Kelly, Dean of the Kelly School of Business. Popoff said to the leader. . “Recently, we introduced a new, personalized curriculum that allows students to gain in-depth knowledge of key business areas while at the same time customizing their degree.

“Kelly continues to be a role model for online graduate business projects worldwide, and we will never stop looking for ways to innovate and better prepare our graduates for continued success.” Launched in 1999, Kelly Direct is the original online MBA program of a top business school. Earlier this month, the program was recognized by poets & quans as its MBA program of the year – the first time an online MBA program has made that difference. Soon, its students will receive the new $ 10 million Brian D. Will benefit from Jellison Studio. Fast-paced, sophisticated studios enhance the delivery of course content and provide a more dynamic experience, with teachers and students working together as if they were in a private classroom. The IU School of Education in Bloomington ranked in the top 5 in five categories: 3rd in Educational / Instructional Media Design, 4th in Educational Administration and Supervision, and 5th in Curriculum and Instruction and Special Education. “In a year where educators have been challenged beyond their imagination, the School of Education at IU is proud of the remarkable online programs we offer,” said Anastasia Moron, interim dean of school education. “We look forward to continuing to expand our quality online education in the future.” The School of Nursing ranks 49th out of the top 50 in online nursing master programs, but this year it showed particular strength in the special rankings. Nursing Education Specialty ranks 4th and Nursing Management / Leadership ranks 16th. IU has been a pioneer in online programs at the undergraduate and graduate level for over 20 years, now offering 135 online degree and certification programs. A Complete list of IU online programs Available at the IU Online website.