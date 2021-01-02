A large percentage of frontline workers in hospitals and nursing homes have refused to be vaccinated with the Govt-19 vaccine, which has hampered public health officials as the country struggles to get vaccinated across the country.

About 50 percent of leading workers in Riverside County, California, have refused to be vaccinated, according to Riverside Public Health Director Kim Saruvatari. Told the Los Angeles Times on Thursday. California is currently embroiled in lawsuits as hospital staff in Southern California created temporary units to deal with a shortage of intensive care units.

Vaccine development and distribution is the target of persistent conspiracy theories and misinformation on social media, however it is not clear how much impact this anti-vaccine movement has had on the overall public confidence in the process.

2 out of 10 Americans are guaranteed not to change their minds about refusing the vaccine, According to data from the Pew Research Center. Sixty-two percent said it would be embarrassing to be the first to be vaccinated.

Ohio Gov. Mike Divine told a news conference Wednesday that 60 percent of Ohio nursing home staff have already been vaccinated. This was in stark contrast to the number of nursing home residents who took up vaccination, which Divine estimated was 85 percent.

“We’re not going to create them, but we want them to be more consistent,” Divine said. “Our message today is: The train should not come back for a while. We are going to make it available to everyone in the end, but this is your chance and you really need to think about getting it. ”

With only 2.6 million people vaccinated as of Wednesday, the release of the vaccine has already met with a number of logistical hurdles. A previous NBC News review on Tuesday found that at current rates, it would take nearly 10 years to prevent enough Americans to control the epidemic.

It is not clear that the refusal of essential workers to be vaccinated in the first phase of management will further hamper distribution efforts.

A study of 2,053 New York City firefighters found that more than half said they would refuse the Covit-19 vaccine when it was available to them. According to a poll released this month by the Uniformed Firefighters Association.

Some of those firefighters may have joined those already contracted with the corona virus, and union leader Andy Unspro said he did not believe they should be vaccinated.

“As a union we have been encouraging our members to get vaccinated, but we are defending their right to make that choice,” Unspro said. “I personally feel that this vaccine is safe. I have done my own research. I will get the vaccine and encourage other members to do so. In the end, it is their own choice.”

According to a photo, Ansboro was one of the many essential workers who were vaccinated The UFA released on Tuesday. As of Tuesday, 1,000 members had been vaccinated, according to FDNO.

Leading epidemiologist Dr. Anthony Fossie, several politicians, including President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence, public health officials and leading staff have been publicly vaccinated to confirm confidence in these scenes.

Intensive care unit nurse Sandra Linstein was the first person in the country to receive the vaccine, and later told reporters she felt “relieved.”

“I feel healing is coming,” Linstey said. “I hope this marks the beginning of the end of the most painful time in our history.”