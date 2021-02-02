Many online shows on USM receive high ratings by US News & World Report

Monday, 02/01/2021 – 10:44 am | Presented by: Van Arnold

Online programs at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) continue to be evaluated nationwide and vary. U.S. News & World Reports Rankings of the best online shows for 2021.

The Bachelor’s Degree in Business of the U.S. ranked 39th – and No. 1 in Mississippi – as part of an introductory category U.S. News Ranking. At the start of the fall 2020 semester, 280 students were enrolled in USM’s online undergraduate business program.

“It is beneficial to consider that our program has been rated as 40 projects from the first year U.S. News and World Report The Bachelor of Business Program is ranked online, ”said Dr. Fred Pecton, Dean, USM College of Business and Economic Development.

“We offer affordable and challenging online business education to our students, which is one of the best in the country.”

U.S. News The bachelor-level rankings in business and psychology were added this year because they are two of the most popular undergraduate degrees offered to distance learners.

Other notable USM rankings include:

Online bachelor’s degrees are ranked 75th nationwide, the number one among Mississippi companies.

The online bachelor’s degree for veterans is ranked 50th nationwide, the first of its kind in Mississippi.

The online master’s degree in business management ranks 94th nationwide.

The new ranking marks a significant leap for USM undergraduates, rising from 93rd last year to 75th in 2021.

Dr. Amy Chastin, Executive Provost at USM, points out that these compliments are the result of the teachers’ involvement and extensive efforts to design robust projects.

“Our teachers work hard to create exceptional educational opportunities for our distance learners,” Chastin said. “New Miss Online students across the country and around the world are being offered the opportunity to earn an affordable, prestigious degree through Southern Miss, and we are proud to meet the growing need for quality online degrees.”

In establishing the 2021 rankings, U.S. News They selected factors that would weigh on how these programs are offered and their effectiveness in awarding affordable degrees at a reasonable time. More than 350 colleges and universities are included in the 2021 rankings. A total of 1,641 projects were evaluated – the highest of all time.

The ongoing COVID-19 epidemic has forced colleges and universities nationwide to strategically redesign their academic learning patterns. Online courses are no longer an option for many students – they have become a necessity. Many undergraduate and graduate programs are switching to a full or partial online format for fall semester classes to prevent the spread of the corona virus among students, faculty and staff.

At the start of the fall 2020 semester, USM enrolled 2,887 students in online programs. Online Learning and Admission Dean Dr. Tom Hutchinson emphasizes the latest U.S. News The ranking confirms the University’s commitment to providing online programs that meet students ’expectations.

“I’m proud of the success of our online programming efforts to meet the needs of our students. Teachers at South Miss continue to strive to improve our courses through our partnership with quality subjects,” Hutchinson said. This recognition of News is a testament to the high quality of our projects, the hard work of our faculty and staff and the consistent quality of the programs we offer. ”