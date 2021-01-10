January 11, 2021

Mary Trump supports accusation calls, US President in ‘distrust’

Arzu January 11, 2021 3 min read

On January 9, Mary Trump told Insider that her uncle, US President Donald Trump, was “in a state of disbelief” and should be immediately charged and “burn it all out.” Trump’s daughter – in – law, who often called her uncle Donald Trump a ‘cruel and traitor’, was undergoing a treatment session in Cape Town when a pro-Trump mob besieged the American Capitol building. Trump “will sow more chaos and division, [and] If he goes down, he’s going to take us all with him, ”quoted by observer sources in the hit edition of Biden-Harris, the daughter-in-law of the US president. He said it was worrying to think what the US president would do, expressing his anger that he had not been re-elected to the presidency.

Speaking privately with Insider, Mary said the U.S. Capitol attack on September 11 had provoked sentiment, however, “none of this” surprised her. He further criticized the rebel mob, saying that the violation of democracy and taking law and order into their own hands shocked not only the unresponsiveness of the rebel mob but also the decent help. The medical psychologist called Trump a ‘Nazi’, and it seems that his uncle could not have imagined losing the election, was more distrustful than before, and that nothing had worked for him to stay in the White House.

Mary calls Trump ‘criminal, cruel and traitor’

“There is no one to get him out of this,” he told Insider. Mary warned that every minute the US president ends his term is very dangerous. Speaking about her uncle’s life growing, Trump’s daughter – in – law said the U.S. president had never experienced such a failure in his life and could not accept that he was a “loser.” He added that it was “heartbreaking” to witness the rivals of democratic practices being torn to pieces by the enemies of democracy as “traitors like Donald in office”.

Earlier, Mary Trump told the US media that the US president was “criminal, cruel and treacherous” and “incarcerated” after being ousted on inauguration day. Mary, a writer and medical practitioner, rejected the fact that the president’s inquiry would create a political rift in the country, instead saying that her uncle should be arrested for her low response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

