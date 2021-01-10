Mary Trump supports accusation calls, US President in ‘distrust’

On January 9, Mary Trump told Insider that her uncle, US President Donald Trump, was “in a state of disbelief” and should be immediately charged and “burn it all out.” Trump’s daughter – in – law, who often called her uncle Donald Trump a ‘cruel and traitor’, was undergoing a treatment session in Cape Town when a pro-Trump mob besieged the American Capitol building. Trump “will sow more chaos and division, [and] If he goes down, he’s going to take us all with him, ”quoted by observer sources in the hit edition of Biden-Harris, the daughter-in-law of the US president. He said it was worrying to think what the US president would do, expressing his anger that he had not been re-elected to the presidency.

Speaking privately with Insider, Mary said the U.S. Capitol attack on September 11 had provoked sentiment, however, “none of this” surprised her. He further criticized the rebel mob, saying that the violation of democracy and taking law and order into their own hands shocked not only the unresponsiveness of the rebel mob but also the decent help. The medical psychologist called Trump a ‘Nazi’, and it seems that his uncle could not have imagined losing the election, was more distrustful than before, and that nothing had worked for him to stay in the White House.

Read: Georgia officials reveal details of a third call made by Donald Trump

Read: Donald Trump may target Twitter, other tech companies in his last days in office: report

(2) To all who have heard, the media should not cover up any absurd stunts planned by Donald during the inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris. – Mary L Trump (aryMaryLTrump) January 8, 2021

But it is unacceptable for the United States to withdraw from the armed mob of whites who threaten government officials and for another United States to shoot unarmed black children. I don’t like “unity” or “healing” or “humor”. I like justice. I need hope. – Eli Mistle (lElieNYC) January 8, 2021

I am never going to unite with the supporters of the white supremacist rebels who killed the Capitol police officer who wore 6 MW and Camp Auschwitz shirts, and threatened members of Congress. I certainly would not listen to the elected Republicans who tell me. #Treaters – Mary L Trump (aryMaryLTrump) January 10, 2021

Mary calls Trump ‘criminal, cruel and traitor’

“There is no one to get him out of this,” he told Insider. Mary warned that every minute the US president ends his term is very dangerous. Speaking about her uncle’s life growing, Trump’s daughter – in – law said the U.S. president had never experienced such a failure in his life and could not accept that he was a “loser.” He added that it was “heartbreaking” to witness the rivals of democratic practices being torn to pieces by the enemies of democracy as “traitors like Donald in office”.

Earlier, Mary Trump told the US media that the US president was “criminal, cruel and treacherous” and “incarcerated” after being ousted on inauguration day. Mary, a writer and medical practitioner, rejected the fact that the president’s inquiry would create a political rift in the country, instead saying that her uncle should be arrested for her low response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Read: US: Democrats press Joe Biden to ‘investigate’ Donald Trump

Read: The best Republican leader says Trump committed “innocent crimes.”