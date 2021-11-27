Mexico City without any recorded case of Omigron variant

Secretary of Health From Mexico City, Oliva Lopez Arelano, Confirmed that There is no case Of the Omigron variant in the capital of the country.

By advertising Step 35 National Vaccination Program in Mexico City, in which vaccination is planned 380 thousand 808 youth With 15 to 17 years old Pfizer vaccine, The Secretary assured that they would be on permanent alert.

“From genetic surveillance, only 100 percent of the samples studied are only part of everything produced in the city, similar to the delta variant,” he said.

People in Mexico City are vaccinated because many of them have natural immunity because they already have the COVID-19 film, in addition, he pointed out that health measures are constantly maintained.

“The mask continues to be used and we continue to emphasize that it is very important to use it for personal protection and for others,” he said.

However, he did not rule out the advent of variation Omigron Or any other variant of COVID-19 in the country’s capital.

“So far, there is no data to tell us that this has already arrived and that this process is already in the country or in the city. But we are constantly monitoring, we are not lowering our security, we are on constant alert, we are constantly monitoring the indicators and everything around the epidemic in the country and in the world, ”he said.

The officer explained, however Delta variant Three months after its appearance in Mexico, this does not mean that the same thing will happen to Omigran, and there is still not enough scientific evidence about it.

The Secretary of Health of the Government of Mexico Confirmed that genetic monitoring protocols for search are already being updated Variation Omigron Corona virus approved by World Health Organization (WHO) Variation of Anxiety.

The company indicated that they would take over if needed Health activities Guided by Scientific evidence Get it.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Determined New variation this Friday Corona virus Found in South Africa, He was baptized with the Greek script Omigron, It “Dangerous“And, including many states, one day, more contagious United States And this EU, They were suspended Is traveling With South Africa.

This variation is detected faster than previous outbreaks in the number of infections, which may indicate an advantage when it comes to spreading, ”WHO experts underlined in a report.

Although they do not now specify whether the new variant is more or less resistant to vaccines Against Govt-19, They pointed out that diagnostic tests with PCR Seems to be valid.

The Global Alert for New Variation, According to WHO experts, is more contagious than ever before, the organization emerged a few days after holding an extraordinary meeting in which it will discuss a contract to prepare for future epidemics, which is more urgent than ever.

Variation Omigron Of Corona virus, Which has sparked global warnings, found in South Africa, where the vaccination rate against COVID-19 is only 25 percent.

With information from Lopez-Torica Digital