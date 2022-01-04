Millionaires give gifts to those responsible for the massacre in Jamundi

Gun. Image: Pixabe.

This Tuesday, January 4, 2022, the authorities a Extraordinary Security Council in Jamundi Establishing the course of action to deal with the massacre in which three Venezuelans were killed.

After the meeting, regional officials announced the millionaire reward for those responsible for the massacre. They are 70 million pesos, which provide information that allows to identify, locate and capture criminals.

The amount to be paid will be calculated by the mayor of Jamundi and the governor of Valle del Caca.

“In order to find those responsible for these tragic events, we have completed the security team that determined some of the duties of the General Force and the mayor’s office. Major General Alvaro Vicente Perez Duran, commander of the National Army Group No. 2 in a video released by Radio Super Gali.

Major General Perez assured that other such measures would be implemented Increase in troop footprint in urban and rural areas.

“We are going to increase the number of military police units in the urban areas of Jamundi municipality by the national government to support civilian security operations, with two battalions in the urban areas,” the commander said.

“Similarly, in the countryside south of the valley and on the northern border of Kaka, in the villages where Jamundi and the rest of the GAO Jaime Martinez are, the continuation and increase of troops in Operation Atlanta Plus. Especially in the villages of San Vicente, La Herradura, San Antonio and Timba, With four units it will create offensive operations against that structure, ”the Major General said.

The event will take place on Monday, January 3rd. Three people have been found dead in a San Antonio township in the rural part of Jamundi. According to the municipal administration, three civilians were killed They lived in this area of ​​the Valle del Cauca for about three years and were involved in construction.

The ombudsman warned Jamundi in advance

The office of the appellant was also present at the extraordinary meeting held at the Valle del Cauca in Jamundi this Tuesday.

“At this time, with our #RegionalValleDelCauca, we are participating in the Extraordinary Security Council in #Jamundi after the massacre of three people in San Antonio,” the company announced through its social networks.

The ombudsman promised Precautions have been issued since 2018 Due to the public order situation in Jamundi.

“We have issued 4 early warnings to this municipality from efDefensoriaCol from 2018, the last being 015-20, which refers to the control of the Jaime Martínez mobile column, which creates events that violate the life, liberty and integrity of citizens 2., The company said.

