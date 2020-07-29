Minnesota Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan confirmed the official’s resignation in a assertion on Tuesday. Before, she experienced repeated a lower rating official’s assertion that the Wabasha County Republican Party’s Facebook web site had been hacked — an assertion that she retracted on Tuesday night.

“The Republican Social gathering of Minnesota has learned the Wabasha County Fb page was not hacked last night time, as thought by the Wabasha County Chair,” Carnahan mentioned in a statement Tuesday. “The offensive photograph was sad to say posted by a board member who has resigned efficient immediately at the party’s ask for.”

She additional that the state social gathering as well as the county board “apologizes for this disappointing put up,” which she also known as “vitriolic.”

The article is now absent, and Carnahan questioned the nearby chair to request the person dependable for the publish to resign, condition get together communications director Jack Tomczak explained to CNN. The unique who posted the image has not been publicly named.