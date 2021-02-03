Missouri legislator Covit-19 has been accused of selling fake stem cell therapy

A Missouri state representative has been charged with 20 counts of fraud, including Covit-19, which falsely claimed to have stem cells.

Patricia Ashton Derges, 63, called clients at the Oscar Valley Medical Clinic seeking treatment for a variety of ailments known as “regenerative” treatments. According to a major arbitrator indictment not released Monday.

The clinic provided amniotic fluid to its patients claiming to have stem cells, but was actually cellular without stem cells.

An investigation was launched in April on the Springfield television station after Derges claimed he could treat false claims to Govt-19. The FBI said in a statement On Monday.

On Facebook, Derges accused his clinic of “providing a potentially safe and natural cure for COVID-19 patients”.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Monday that he had surrendered on his charges and was released following an initial appearance in federal court.

Terzas said the actions were a betrayal of the trust placed in him by both a health expert and government official, Timothy Langan, a special agent for the FBI’s Kansas City office.

“Derges vowed not to do any harm as a health professional and was chosen to serve the people and not disappoint them,” Lankan said. “He used his position for personal gain and damaged public confidence.”

According to the indictment, Derges treated patients with the promise that stem cells would help alleviate a variety of health problems ranging from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease to erectile dysfunction. Derges, an assistant physician who graduated from the Caribbean Medical University in Karachi in May 2014, is said to have given the treatments himself.

The clinic obtained amniotic fluid through the University of Utah at approximately 4 244.00 per ml. Derges charged his patients between $ 50,950 and $ 4,450 per milliliter of amniotic fluid, the indictment said, adding that some paid up to $ 6,500 for what they thought were treatments by stem cells.

The indictment alleges that patients paid approximately 1 191,815 for amniotic fluid that did not contain stem cells.

Federal attorneys for the western district of Missouri said Derges had several emails to the medical director of cell therapy and regeneration at the University of Utah in 2019, who said there were no stem cells in the fluid.

Derges was attacked by eight counts of wire fraud in connection with allegedly charging unidentified patients for fake stem cell treatment. A maximum of 000 250,000 in each count is punishable by a fine and up to 20 years in prison.

He faces two counts of providing “materially false, imaginary and fraudulent” reports about his amniotic fluid treatments to federal investigators last year, each facing up to five years in prison.

Prosecutors also allege that Terges prescribed oxycodone and adrenaline to people online without a proper medical assessment. She faces 10 counts of distribution through the internet without a valid drug, each serving a maximum of 20 years in prison.

“This defendant abused the privilege of enriching himself by deceiving himself,” U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison said in an FBI statement. “The accusation alleges that he lied to his patients and that he lied to federal agents. As an elected officer and health care provider, he deserves a higher standard.”

Derges, a Republican, ran unopposed for the district’s 140 state home constituency in November and was elected for a two-year term. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent to his government email address.

In a Facebook post on Monday night, Derges quoted the biblical story of David and Goliath, saying that God would be by his side.

“Lies and twisted words mean nothing. Truth and justice refer to everything, ”the post said. “I can stand before God and know that He will laugh at me. No matter how hard Goliath tries, he can’t take it.”

Derges’ lawyer, Stacey Calhoun, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News. She said Kansas City Star He admitted that he was “limited” in what he could say in the matter and that his client was not guilty of all charges.

“Dr. Derges, despite his appearance yesterday, has not been found guilty or guilty of anything, ”said Beaulieu.