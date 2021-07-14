Morales asks Macri to be prosecuted for allegedly sending ammunition to Bolivia

Argentina Bolivia

Buenos Aires, July 14. (EFE) .- Former Bolivian President Evo Morales this Wednesday asked that former Argentine President Mauricio Macri be investigated for allegedly sending ammunition and anti-riot equipment to Bolivia. He left Kane.

“Macri should be investigated and tried for his role in the conspiracy. If it resembles handing him over, the judge will look into it.. There can be no more presidents who support conspiracies, ”Morales L. Ankavar told radio.

He said he had not spoken to Macri in the “days of regime change” in December 2019, just months before the end of Macri’s decree and the inauguration of Alberto Fernandez, after which Morales moved to Argentina, where he lived. Until the elections. The Bolivians of 2020, their party M.A.S.

“I voted for Macri to be elected president. But now I see you sending war materials. You can’t understand that they have that mentality,” he added.

“It is necessary to investigate whether the weapons sent by Macri killed the Bolivians,” he said.

“Macri says they were sent to protect the embassy, ​​but why are they so grateful for the support of the armed forces?

The material is said to have arrived on an Argentine Air Force plane that arrived in La Paz on November 13, 2019, with a team of members of the National Gendermary (Argentine Border Police) assigned to provide security for the Argentine embassy in Bolivia.

Argentine troops arrived in La Paz a day after Jeanne Áñez took over as Bolivian president after Evo Morales left office on November 10.

According to an administrative investigation by the Argentine government, official records show the release of firearms, ammunition, bulletproof vests, pepper spray and harassing gas gloves.

According to the investigation, “discrepancies” were found with objects appearing in Bolivian police records.