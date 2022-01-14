More than 264,000 Govt-19 cases registered in India in a single day (+ Video)

More than 264,000 corona virus infections have been reported in India in 24 hours. According to health officials, 264,202 cases of corona virus were reported in the past day, raising the number of infected people to about 36.4 million since the outbreak.

The Indian Ministry of Health has pointed out that for the first time in more than seven months, the country has crossed the ban of 250,000 cases daily.

In some cities like New Delhi, the number of infections has surpassed records even during the second wave. For example, the Indian capital registered 28,867 yesterday, peaking at a high of about 25,000 last May.

However, health officials point out that the increase in cases driven by the Omicron variant requires fewer hospitals than Delta, which was a major factor during the second wave in the country.

According to PTI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday addressed the Asian Chief Ministers of the Asian states in a tense situation. This is the second such meeting in recent days after Modi’s call on Sunday to ensure adequate health infrastructure at the district level and expedite the vaccination campaign as a way to combat the epidemic.

Infections are also on the rise in Brazil

Brazil has close to 100,000 corona virus infections in the last 24 hours.

Health officials there registered 97,986 new cases yesterday, bringing the total number of infections since the outbreak to 22,814,917.

The South American Ministry of Health recorded 174 new deaths, bringing the total to 620,545.

According to official data, the country has a death rate of 295.3 per 100,000 people, while the positive rate is 10,856 per 100,000.

The growth rate of infections has intensified for more than three weeks, according to data from the National Health Secretaries (GONAS).

To date, Brazil has used 337.9 million doses of the vaccine against Covit-19, and 78.8 percent of people have used at least one dose, while 67.9 percent already have a second dose or single dose and 14.6 have a booster dose.

