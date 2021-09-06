More than 50 people have been killed in Hurricane Ida in the northeastern United States

More than 50 people have been killed in floods According to a recent report released by the agency, after Hurricane Ida passed over the northeast coast of the United States Reuters.

In New York alone, 17 deaths have been confirmed, four in Westchester County and the rest in New York City, where a spokeswoman for Governor Kathy Hochlin confirmed that most of the victims are trapped in illegally built foundations.

The state of New Jersey has confirmed 27 deaths from the storm and four people are missing, a spokesman for Governor Bill Murphy said.

Two of the missing college students were last seen Wednesday in Pasaik, New Jersey Strong rain It dragged them into the waters of the Pasai River in the north of the state.

Other states where storm deaths are reported in the northeast of the country include Connecticut, with at least four deaths; Pennsylvania, with four deaths; And Maryland, at least one died.

Louisiana Governor John Edwards announced Saturday at least 12 People were devastated by the storm, It crossed the coast as the most powerful Type 4 hurricane in the state, blowing at 276km / h.

Pope Francis offered his condolences to the victims of the hurricane and listened to them during Sunday prayers in St. Peter’s Square.

The Pope prayed that “the Lord may welcome the souls of the dead and give strength to those affected by this calamity.”

Authorities said they had not lost “confidence” in locating the remaining individuals Missing