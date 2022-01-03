More than 5,000 flights have been canceled in the United States due to staff shortages and an expansion of the Omigron variant.

This is the first weekend of 2022 More than 5,000 flights have been canceled in the United States (US) due to staff shortages at airlines., Increasing expansion of the omigron variant of Govit-19 and severe snowfall.
Local media reported towards this Sunday afternoon 2,465 flights have been canceled across the country, Which was 2,750 on Saturday with a total of 5,215 vulnerabilities belonging to this category; This included several delayed flights.
According to the Flight Surveillance website, FlightAware, The number of casualties at US airlines over the weekend is more than 50 percent of the total amount canceled. Worldwide, the number is set at 8,888.
The city in the middle of this panorama Chicago, a major aviation destination, is one of the hardest hit, With 542 cancellations, derived from a strong blizzard that has hit the city since Saturday.
Next is Denver (Colorado State); Atlanta Georgia); And Newark (New Jersey), other points with high levels of vulnerability.
Flightover details, Regional Skywest suffered the most damage on Sunday due to the cancellation, with 521 disabled flights, followed by China Eastern 468, and Southwest 421 flights canceled.
This is the situation with the shortage of flight attendants, which is derived from the high rates of transmission of the exposed SARS-Cove-2 virus. Union aims to triple its pilot’s salary for most of January Try to mitigate cancellations.
