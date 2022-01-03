More than 5,000 flights have been canceled in the United States due to staff shortages and an expansion of the Omigron variant.

This is the first weekend of 2022 More than 5,000 flights have been canceled in the United States (US) due to staff shortages at airlines., Increasing expansion of the omigron variant of Govit-19 and severe snowfall.

Local media reported towards this Sunday afternoon 2,465 flights have been canceled across the country, Which was 2,750 on Saturday with a total of 5,215 vulnerabilities belonging to this category; This included several delayed flights.

According to the Flight Surveillance website, FlightAware, The number of casualties at US airlines over the weekend is more than 50 percent of the total amount canceled. Worldwide, the number is set at 8,888.