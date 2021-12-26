More than 7000 flights worldwide have been canceled due to Omigron’s progress

More than 7,000 flights were canceled worldwide over the Christmas weekend, and thousands of flights were delayed due to the omicron variant of the corona virus. According to the surveillance website Flightaware, it increases the frustration of infections.

About 2,500 flights were canceled worldwide on Christmas Day, including about 850 flights to airports in the United States and about 2,400 on Friday. As of Thursday, the total number of cancellations was already 2,231.

This Sunday, meanwhile, about 2,000 flights were canceled, more than 570 of which were US-related trips, whether international or domestic.

Many of the companies consulted by the AFP have been cited as the reason for the cancellation A new wave of epidemics, which particularly affects groups. Pilots, flight attendants and other staff reported being sick or isolated, forcing many airlines to cancel flights during peak travel times of the year.

Most flights were planned before Omigron appeared, which was more contagious than previous variants.

For example, United Airlines canceled 439 flights on Fridays and Saturdays, 10% of scheduled flights, according to Flightware. “The peak of Omigron cases across the country this week has had a direct impact on our staff and the people who run our operations,” the company said, looking for solutions for the affected passengers.

Delta canceled 280 flights on Saturday and about 170 flights on Friday due to omigran and adverse weather.

More than a dozen Alaska Airlines flights were also canceled, with some employees saying they were “vulnerable to the virus” and needed to isolate themselves.

As for the United States, the situation also reveals a war between the managers of the major airlines and the unions.

In response to the pre-holiday chaos, airlines this week sent a letter to Rochelle Valensky, director of the American Center for Disease Control (CDC), asking them to ease the isolation period for vaccinated people. Virus for ten to five days.

Under pressure from a group of airlines representing Delta, the United States and the Americans, the Air Trade Union Confederation (AFA) sent a letter to Valensky asking him to plan ten days.

China Airlines has caused a large number of cancellations: China Eastern has canceled about 540 flights and Air China 264 flights, more than a quarter of its total scheduled departures in both cases.

