More than 7000 flights worldwide have been canceled due to Omigron’s progress

More than 7,000 flights were canceled worldwide over the Christmas weekend, and thousands of flights were delayed due to the omicron variant of the corona virus. According to the surveillance website Flightaware, it increases the frustration of infections.
About 2,500 flights were canceled worldwide on Christmas Day, including about 850 flights to airports in the United States and about 2,400 on Friday. As of Thursday, the total number of cancellations was already 2,231.
This Sunday, meanwhile, about 2,000 flights were canceled, more than 570 of which were US-related trips, whether international or domestic.
Many of the companies consulted by the AFP have been cited as the reason for the cancellation A new wave of epidemics, which particularly affects groups. Pilots, flight attendants and other staff reported being sick or isolated, forcing many airlines to cancel flights during peak travel times of the year.
Most flights were planned before Omigron appeared, which was more contagious than previous variants.
For example, United Airlines canceled 439 flights on Fridays and Saturdays, 10% of scheduled flights, according to Flightware. “The peak of Omigron cases across the country this week has had a direct impact on our staff and the people who run our operations,” the company said, looking for solutions for the affected passengers.
Delta canceled 280 flights on Saturday and about 170 flights on Friday due to omigran and adverse weather.
More than a dozen Alaska Airlines flights were also canceled, with some employees saying they were “vulnerable to the virus” and needed to isolate themselves.
As for the United States, the situation also reveals a war between the managers of the major airlines and the unions.
In response to the pre-holiday chaos, airlines this week sent a letter to Rochelle Valensky, director of the American Center for Disease Control (CDC), asking them to ease the isolation period for vaccinated people. Virus for ten to five days.
Under pressure from a group of airlines representing Delta, the United States and the Americans, the Air Trade Union Confederation (AFA) sent a letter to Valensky asking him to plan ten days.
China Airlines has caused a large number of cancellations: China Eastern has canceled about 540 flights and Air China 264 flights, more than a quarter of its total scheduled departures in both cases.
The UK is studying house-to-house vaccination
The British government is exploring the possibility of mobilizing Govt vaccination teams “house to house” as an alternative to implementing new regulations against the spread of the Omigran variant. Responsible for the increase in daily cases reported at 122,196 recorded over the weekend.
As The Mail revealed on Sunday, Boris Johnson is considering expanding its “home-to-home” pilot program in Ipswich, Suffolk County, to other areas with a lower-than-average percentage of vaccines recorded in the UK.
For a month, special teams from the National Health Service (NHS) have been touring areas such as the Westgate in Ipswich, offering free transportation to health centers, trying to convince unwilling neighbors of one of the lowest vaccination conditions in the country. In other areas, such as Norfolk, “community vaccination” groups are knocking on the door for the same purpose.
Boris Johnson is set to announce his next move against Govt on Monday in the run-up to the end of the year, amid growing pressure from Conservative factions not to impose new restrictions. Nearly a hundred Tory delegates revolted a week ago against the introduction of the ‘Govt Passport’ to enter nightclubs and stadiums.
Parliament must convene in the middle of the Christmas holidays to introduce new restrictions, and in the midst of the political crisis over the partygate scandal (the Govt parties held by the Govt parties), the Prime Minister will express even greater opposition within his own ranks. Downing Street during restrictions in 2020). The Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Labor Lindsay Hoyle, is in talks with the government to determine whether it is necessary to convene a delegation.
Johnson is waiting for the latest data on the evolution of the epidemic. In light of last week’s Imperial College London report it decided not to impose new restrictions, with the risk of being admitted to hospital with the Omigron variant being 40% or 45% lower than the delta variant.
In this case, the Prime Minister can count on a double increase in the administration of the first and second doses of vaccines last week (46% and 39%) and now the stimulation of the third dose of fortification. Reaches 48% of the population and exceeds the target of one million daily vaccinations for several days.
Despite being the first European country to start mass vaccination, the UK lags behind other European countries such as Spain. It is estimated that more than five million Britons have not been vaccinated, rejecting the Johnson government’s new restrictions and criticism, and growing opposition in recent weeks.
