Moscow opposes US embassy against NATO action in the Black Sea

The US embassy in Moscow has received a letter of protest from the Russian Foreign Ministry regarding the increased activity of NATO forces in the Black Sea, the Foreign Ministry said.

“We have the right to respond to the challenges posed by the United States and the NATO members that guide it.

Otherwise, the ministry insists, “all the resources at our disposal will be used to prevent and neutralize emerging threats.”

Recent events that could have ended tragically if Russian pilots and traffic controllers had not reacted in a timely manner are listed in the document provided by the US side.

“The U.S. military and its NATO allies have gone from trying to test the security of our borders to provoking civilian aircraft and endangering the security of air and human lives,” said a statement from the ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Sajarova.

The spokesman stressed that flying without radio communication or prior notice and without the approval of air traffic controllers poses a serious threat to the safety of civilian aircraft and violates the principles of international aviation established at the 1944 Chicago Conference.

On December 3, Aeroflot’s Airbus A330-300, a Russian airline flying from Tel Aviv to Moscow, was forced to change course after a NATO spy plane interfered in seawater. Black.

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency, Alliance CL600 aircraft developed a serious descent from an altitude of 11,000 to 9,200 meters, passing the air transport service route established for civil aircraft without responding to requests for air services.

Another passenger plane, a Maltese Bombardier CL650, was flying from the Russian city of Sochi to Skopje, the capital of northern Macedonia.