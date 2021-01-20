Motorcyclist killed after hundreds of bikers ‘recklessly’ drive across San Francisco

One person was killed and another was taken into police custody for reckless driving by hundreds of motorcyclists on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.
A team of about 500 motorcycles, dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles were found “recklessly driving, performing stunts and wheels” on the bridge just after 3 p.m. Sunday, California Highway Patrol said. News release.
Motorcyclists were reported to be driving in the wrong direction on the highway.
A video posted on social media shows motorcyclists driving against traffic on two-lane roads.
“Reckless driving behavior continued throughout the city of San Francisco,” the police report said.
That evening, two motorcyclists on a bike broke away from a large group. The highway patrol said police found them and approached them as a herd.
The bike ran fast and “the motorcyclist tried to jump over the concrete average wall.”
One of the riders, a man in his 20s, was ejected and landed on the road, where he was critically injured by a pick-up truck, police said.
The other rider on the bike, a 21-year-old man from Stockton, was taken to hospital with minor injuries and later arrested on felony charges of escape, speeding and causing injury, accomplice to another crime, and murder. , Police said.
Police are investigating the incident on Sunday and are seeking the help of the public to identify other motorcycles involved.
More Stories
Joe Biden comforts the nation as the United States tops the 400,000 Govt-19 deaths
Nearly a year after the first confirmed case, the U.S. death toll stands at 400,000
The Biden panel has said the United States will not lift travel restrictions in defiance of the Trump report