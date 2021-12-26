Napoleon’s legacy in Havana – Juventus Rebelde

They say that Napoleon Bonaparte was born with two teeth and that this is a great omen according to most European cultures. Children with one or more natal teeth enjoyed good luck and were considered the best warriors. Aníbal Barca and Julio César fulfilled their destiny. It did not take long for Napoleon to become a general at the age of 24. Two years later he was commander of the Home Army, at the age of 35 he was already emperor of France.

“Little Corporal”, as his soldiers call him, combined pride, magic, charisma and clear thinking with ambition, arrogance and abuse of power. He is a genius of strategy, highly studied in the world, and capable of leading disastrous military campaigns such as Russia. It ended in chaos, massive guillotine. Defending the French Revolution in moments of crisis, he overthrew the ruling directorate, astonished everyone, re-established slavery and crowned himself emperor.

Handguns provided by Napoleon during his surrender to the British on August 15, 1815. Photo: Emilio L. Herrera Villa.

Napoleon overthrew the feudal system established in Europe from the 5th century onwards and became a dictator, creating networks of schools and imposing civil and legal rules on all citizens without exception, laying the foundation of the modern society we know.

Two centuries after the fall of his empire, the legacy of one of the most famous figures in human history continues. That influence extends to the Caribbean, especially as the Napoleon Museum in Havana commemorates the 60th anniversary of its founding this year and the 200th anniversary of Bonaparte’s death in Santa Elena Island-prison.

Our capital, though having no connection with the first French emperor, holds the most complete and diverse Napoleonic collection on the continent, and the only one of its kind in Latin America.

Guerrero’s Armor (Cavalry) .Photo: Emilio L. Herrera Villa.

“In Europe, we have the uniqueness of being outside the usual environment of major centers specializing in Napoleon, mainly in France. A reality Sui Genres, But we have one of the best museums in the world in this regard, ”said Edward Gomez, the company’s museum expert.

“Our library contains more than 4,000 volumes, in various languages, mainly of documents from the period of the French Revolution and Napoleon. In addition, the Emperor’s collection expands into ten art expressions (painting, furniture, historical objects …) of approximately 3,600 pieces,” he declared. Rebellious youth Sadys Sánchez Aguilar, director of the museum.

This vast collection shows four sites of artistic heritage, including ceramic tableware, sculptures, costumes and various military weapons from the great strategist and his historical period. “It is gratifying for Cubans and everyone who meets us to discover that these treasures are not kept in a private place but are stored in a public place. This is a very important thing,” said Edward Gomes.

The exhibition is being held to mark the 60th anniversary of the creation of the Museum Napoleon on the island of St. Helena, Which reveals the final stage of the king. Havana preserves many pieces of art and even a tree that grew in the company’s garden from the seeds brought from this lost land in the South Atlantic.

“We are lucky to have in Santa Elena the items including his famous bicorn, his spyglass and the pocket watch he carried with him in the last hours of his life,” said Sanchez Aguilar.

Pocket watch owned by Napoleon while he was imprisoned on Santa Elena Island Photo: Emilio L. Herrera Villa.

A hair lock and Napoleon molar of innumerable historical value are on display. The pistols given by the great general when he surrendered to the British on August 15, 1815 stand alone within this treasure. The HMS Bellerophone was given to the first Lieutenant Andrew Mott on the deck, these weapons symbolizing comprehensive European peace; And the last act of Napoleon’s independence.

Bicorn is one of the four manifestations that Bonaparte brought to St. Helena. One is known to have rested with Napoleon at the Palas National des Invalides, the other is found in the collection of Sato de Malmison, and the third remains unexplored.

Another precious object, one of the emperor’s death masks, was brought to Cuba in 1834 by his personal physician, Franசois-Carlos Andomarci. After a close friendship with General Juan de Moya, the governor of Cuba’s Oriente department, the doctor sold him. Mask for the Spanish officer. Later, the piece was purchased by Mummy General Jose Lacrette Morlot, and in 1916, Lacrette’s heirs sold the mask to the company today.

The Napoleonic Museum in Havana owes much of its origins to the classic work of the “sugar jar” by Julio Lobo, one of the largest Bonaparte collectors to date. The library fell by the immeasurable work of Dr. Maria Theresa Fryer de Andrade, the founder of the Cuban Library, who collected important volumes, and the beautiful building was managed by Natalia Bolivar, the museum’s first director.

In the words of Sanchez Aguilar, Natalia Bolivar understood the meaning of this collection of world history. She had the vision to preserve it and arrange it in a formal museum, in accordance with the wishes of Julio Lobo.

Napoleon’s Molar, taken by Dr. O’Mara on November 16, 1817. Photo: Emilio L. Herrera Villa.

During the 60-year operation of the Napoleonic Museum; Concerned author and ethnographer Natalia Bolivar spoke to those present about the beginnings of this organization, which, out of curiosity, was one of the first institutions recognized by the revolutionary government.

Without the permission of Julio Lobo, Natalia Bolivar set her sights on the future residence of Florentine Palace La Dolce Timora (pleasant abode), colonel of the Liberation Army, and former Italian-Cuban Orestes Ferrara. Collection.

“I went to Fidel to ask him to give me a house in Ferrara, and he gave it to me to build a museum. Then I talked to Julio Lobo, who agreed to provide Napoleon’s collection of his life. Through all the lawyers, Lobo agreed. We opened the museum on December 2, 1961, with the support of Alejo Carpentier.

That great love, as told by many, led to the 60th anniversary of one of the largest and most complete Napoleonic collections in the hemisphere. We have hosted and will continue to hold several international Napoleonic conferences in recent years. We collaborated with Luke Dalla Bona, a researcher with the International Napoleonic Society, to create the first edition of the museum’s list of 350 pages. It was recently released in English outside of Cuba, but we are working on a Spanish version that will be released in Havana next March, ”said Sanchez Aguilar.

Two hundred years after his death, Napoleon Bonaparte’s legacy expands into the Caribbean, and he does not know if it ever originated in his imperialist thought. This is not surprising, since birth teeth are never controlled by death for those destined to swallow the world.

Napoleon’s death mask. The museum houses two copies of the bronze edition and a copy of the plaster edition made by Fran பேரois Carlos Andomarci, the emperor’s personal physician. Photo: Emilio L. Herrera Villa.