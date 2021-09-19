Nearly 80 percent of Brazilians support the charge against Bolzano-Escompre.

On September 7, the President announced that he would not comply with any judicial order of Supreme Court Judge Federal Alexandre Moraes.

Fifty percent of those surveyed believe President Bolzano could run a conspiracy. (Photo: AFP)

76% of Brazilians would agree with the accusation against President Jair Bolsanaro If the case goes to Congress, this Saturday, September 18 revealed a survey released by Datafolha. In the poll, More than half of those surveyed said they feared the return of a dictatorial regime to the South American country.

If this action is taken against the head of state, it is a liability offense, which would make an action possible Indictment Or accusation

In Bolsanaro’s 53% record rejection, one fact stands out that needs to be taken into account. Among evangelicals, his popularity dropped to 29%. In addition, Datafola says 41% of evangelicals view their government as bad or bad.