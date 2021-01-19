Nearly a year after the first confirmed case, the U.S. death toll stands at 400,000

Zoom Funerals, Outdoor Classes: Prisons form in the middle of the cove, but what happens after that?

When his father died of an overdose last year, Rodney Watson thought he would miss the funeral and the last chance to say goodbye – not because of an epidemic, but because he was in prison. Watson, 36, is awaiting trial in Houston after he shot and killed his brother during a fight, an act he swears was accidental.

In the past, Watson’s imprisonment may have forced him to miss elegant church funerals with white roses and a military burial played by Smokey Robinson. He would not have heard his family say he loved him, and it would be okay.

But under a new procedure adopted by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, he was able to see it all in a zoom video call from inside the prison in November.

In Houston and a few other cities and states, the epidemic has pushed the criminal law system to reconsider itself, providing services unimaginable a year ago, from outdoor business programs to art classes via Google Hangouts. These are sophisticated changes that make it a lifeline for captive people to yearn for contact with their families and opportunities to improve themselves. But they come with danger: Prisoner families fear that the authorities will use amendments to change face-to-face contact even after the epidemics are over.

