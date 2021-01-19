January 19, 2021

Nearly a year after the first confirmed case, the U.S. death toll stands at 400,000

Arzu January 19, 2021 3 min read

Kerry Blakinger, The Marshall Project

53 m ago / 1:13 PM UTC

Zoom Funerals, Outdoor Classes: Prisons form in the middle of the cove, but what happens after that?

When his father died of an overdose last year, Rodney Watson thought he would miss the funeral and the last chance to say goodbye – not because of an epidemic, but because he was in prison. Watson, 36, is awaiting trial in Houston after he shot and killed his brother during a fight, an act he swears was accidental.

In the past, Watson’s imprisonment may have forced him to miss elegant church funerals with white roses and a military burial played by Smokey Robinson. He would not have heard his family say he loved him, and it would be okay.

But under a new procedure adopted by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, he was able to see it all in a zoom video call from inside the prison in November.

In Houston and a few other cities and states, the epidemic has pushed the criminal law system to reconsider itself, providing services unimaginable a year ago, from outdoor business programs to art classes via Google Hangouts. These are sophisticated changes that make it a lifeline for captive people to yearn for contact with their families and opportunities to improve themselves. But they come with danger: Prisoner families fear that the authorities will use amendments to change face-to-face contact even after the epidemics are over.

Click here to read the full story.

Joe Murphy

1 hour ago / 12:41 PM UTC

The U.S. counts 1,600 Govt-19 deaths, 151,000 cases

NBC News estimates that 151,571 Govt-19 cases and 1,696 deaths were reported in the United States on Monday.

The 220 deaths reported Tuesday morning brought the U.S. death toll to more than 400,000. It took the United States five weeks to calculate the last 100,000 deaths, before that it took 12 weeks to calculate 100,000, compared to 16,000 weeks to 100,000.

In total, more than 1.7 million people have been fully vaccinated, and more than 12 million have received the first dose.

Associated Press

2 hours ago / 12:15 PM UTC

With the arrival of the Australian Open, 3 more Govt cases have been added

Two players in three recent Covit-19 cases have emerged from a trial of passengers on charter flights carrying people to Melbourne for the Australian Open.

Tournament director Craig Daily said the players were not considered contagious, but were not taken out of regular isolated hotels.

The first six positive tests were reported over the weekend, with flights from Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi and Doha, Qatar.

All passengers on those flights, including 72 elite tennis players, were subjected to close contact and strict locking by individuals infected with the corona virus by local health officials. That means they are not allowed to leave hotel rooms for a period of 14 days of isolation. Of the 6 victims, one was transferred to a medical hotel, including a flight crew member and two coaches on different flights.

The Victorian state government on Tuesday announced three new positive tests, the first involving players.

China fights Covit-19 outbreak as vaccine was expelled in Shanghai

People sit after receiving a Govt-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Shanghai, China. The country has been facing the worst eruption of Govt-19 since March, with more than 100 new cases reported on Tuesday, the seventh day.Ali Song / Reuters

Rachel Elbum

3 hours ago / 11:22 AM UTC

It is estimated that 1 in 8 people in the UK have Covit-19 antibodies, new data show

According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday, 1 in 8 people in the UK had antibodies against the corona virus.

Data show that 12.1 per cent of people aged 16 and over in the UK have antibodies. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland had lower figures, with 8.9 per cent in Scotland, 9.8 per cent in Wales and 7.8 per cent in Northern Ireland.

The number of people testing positive for antibodies has been steadily rising since August when it was 5.5 percent. More than 90,000 corona virus deaths have been reported in the UK, making it one of the highest individual rates in the world.

The epidemic intensified in the UK in December due to a clumsy strain of the corona virus. With retail and schools closed and internal socialization not allowed, the government imposed a lockout in an attempt to control the virus.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The Biden panel has said the United States will not lift travel restrictions in defiance of the Trump report

January 19, 2021 Arzu
4 min read

US attacks Australia’s ‘extraordinary’ plan to pay for Google and Facebook messages | Media

January 19, 2021 Arzu
4 min read

Iran jails US businessman, could hurt Biden’s plans for diplomacy with Tehran

January 18, 2021 Arzu

You may have missed

3 min read

Nearly a year after the first confirmed case, the U.S. death toll stands at 400,000

January 19, 2021 Arzu
2 min read

The Biden panel has said the United States will not lift travel restrictions in defiance of the Trump report

January 19, 2021 Arzu
4 min read

US attacks Australia’s ‘extraordinary’ plan to pay for Google and Facebook messages | Media

January 19, 2021 Arzu
4 min read

Iran jails US businessman, could hurt Biden’s plans for diplomacy with Tehran

January 18, 2021 Arzu