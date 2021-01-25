Networks lead female journalists to White House coverage

Including six major American news networks CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS And The Washington Post Appoints women Guide White House Coverage.

Leading news networks reflect Female-led cabinet of Joe Biden, He Announced last November After the President was declared the winner of the contest. The new coalition of female journalists represents Biden’s impressive management, which includes Jen Zaki as press secretary, Nira Tandon as policy adviser, Karen Jean Pierre as primary deputy press secretary and Cecilia Roose as chair of the Economic Advisory Council.

Let’s take a quick look at the six women leading the way in White House coverage.

Yamiche Alcinder – PPS

After many years as a political contributor and reporter for NBC News and MSNBC USA Today And The New York Times, Yamiche Alcindor Will continue to guide PBS coverage at the White House. He was appointed White House correspondent PBS Newshor In January 2018, when he was just 31 years old.

Alcindor was one of the evaluators of the Sixth Democratic Debate in December 2019, which saw Democratic candidates running for the presidency, including Amy Globuscher, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden.

In 2013, Alcindor was named “Emerging Journalist of the Year” National Association of Black Journalists, And two years later, became a national political correspondent New York Times. In this role, he covers the presidential campaigns of Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders.

“It is clear that diversity in all its forms, including gender and race, is essential to telling the stories of our generation more accurately and fairly,” Alcindor said. Told CNN Business. “The American people are better served by a medium that looks like a collection of experiences and backgrounds that make up this country.”

In 2020, he received the Alto Beckman Award for Overall Outstanding in White House Coverage from the White House Reporters Association.

Kristen Welker – NBC

NBC has selected Kristen Welker to continue as security chief for the network, with her colleague Peter Alexander, who has been a White House reporter since December 2012, co-chair of the White House reporter’s chair.

Last October, Welker became the first black woman Moderate the general election presidential debate In almost 30 years. The last black woman to moderate a presidential election debate was Carol Simpson in 1992. First woman and first minorities To moderate the presidential debate, it was between Bill Clinton and George HW Bush that year.

Welker graduated from Harvard and became an NBC White House correspondent in December 2011.

Caitlin Collins – CNN

Named CNN Caitlin Collins Its chief White House correspondent replaces Jim Acosta, who served in the role for nine years.

“I always thought women were at the forefront – whether it was in the White House conference room or something else,” Collins told the Network. “I’m glad to be on this strong team of reporters.”

At just 28, Colin will be one of the youngest leading reporters in the history of a major media network. He was a White House reporter Daily Caller, Washington D.C. Based 24 Hour News Release – The post he has held since June 2014. In 2017, he became the White House correspondent for the website, and two years later was named one of Forbes. Under 30 30: Media.

Ashley Parker – The Washington Post

This past week, the paper named Parker as its White House bureau chief. Parker joined The Post In 2017, 11 years later New York Times, There he covered the 2012 and 2016 presidential campaigns and Congress. Parker is also an airline contributor NBC News And MSNBC. Won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting for Information on Russian Intervention in the 2018 Presidential Contest.

Nancy Cortes – CBS

Named Cortes CBS News’ Chief White House Reporter. He joined the network in 2007 after two years as a reporter ABC News Located in New York.

Cecilia Vega – ABC

Vega joined ABC The network, which was based in Los Angeles in 2011, will now be its National White House correspondent. Before working Broadcasting magazine, He wrote San Francisco Chronicle, Includes elections and inauguration for Barack Obama in 2012, and travel Disaster Zones, Including the nuclear disaster in Fukushima, Japan.

Last October, in part Hispanic Heritage Month, Vega said Good Morning America Whenever she sees a single Latina in a room, she sees it as “an opportunity to teach people what our culture is all about, how hard we work, how many obstacles we have overcome as a group.”

Changing the waves

Recent female appointments mark a turning point for the White House press forces, which have traditionally been dominated by men. Said Kelly Koff, an American political commentator Viewer The importance of selecting newsroom actors to represent the diverse people of the country.

“If last year’s events have shown us anything, it is essential to have power institutions that reflect the diversity of our country,” he said. “… to newsrooms that include those companies that reflect the diversity of our country as well.”

“The increased diversity of the White House press force is an important step for the press and to ensure that our leaders are held accountable when it comes to the blind spots they may have.”

Since Biden’s inauguration last week, more women have been represented on both sides of the stage – for the first time, Biden’s communication team is staffed entirely by women.

Edelman, A Chicago-based communications company, released a statement last week “Inflated Infotemic”, Explains how confidence in news sources has reached record levels.

Report, Edelman Trust Barometer 2021, Found that confidence in traditional media had declined by eight per cent since 2019 to just 53 per cent. Confidence in social media was 35 percent – a significant decline from 43 percent over the same period.

“Without credible leadership evidence, people do not know where or from whom to obtain reliable information,” the report said. “Community leaders need to be guided by the truth and act with empathy. They must have the courage to speak up, but also understand the fears of the people.”

Former ABC News White House Correspondent Ann Compton, CNN The gender balance in the conference room has changed over the past few years.

“A generation ago, being a single woman was a blessing – I stayed away from the crowd,” she said. “When there is no news that the majority of the public view of any profession is female, the day will come – must come -”