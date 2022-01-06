New IHU variant, with more mutations than Omicron

The Marseille University Hospital Institute Identified a new variant with a nickname with the center summary, IHU, Which provides bulk 46 mutations As for the major SARS-CoV-2 virus.

A new COVID-19 variant has been identified in IHU Méditerranée infection from Forcalquier patients. It was named IHU Variation and was deposited in GISAID under the name B.1.640.2. pic.twitter.com/Rh3klIxy0w – IHU Mediterranean Infection (IHU_Marseille) December 9, 2021

Although the company announced the news a few weeks ago, French researchers already have one Pre-study about this variant – still pending verification by its colleagues – at the end of last month. Experts have mentioned that One of two derived from P.1640, located in late September in the Republic of Congo It was first discovered in a passenger from Cameroon 12 people have been affected.

These first cases, according to scientists, Have been identified in the city Forcalquier, Department of Alpes de Haute Provence.

“Their analysis revealed 46 mutations and 37 deletions, resulting in 30 amino acid substitutions and 12 deletions,” pre-study data show. An excerpt from a French pre-study

Experts believe that the IHU variant has a strange element in one of its mutations. Associated with potential increased transmission of the virus, Than Omigron.

Despite this, experts say it still exists There are not enough cases to determine the purpose of the IHU. The World Health Organization (WHO), which has been monitoring the change since its inception, has called for calm. It has not become much of a threat since it was first identified.

